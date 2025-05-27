I Refuse to Sacrifice My Dream Trip to Babysit My Grandson

Hello,

I’m 64, and I’ve spent years saving for a cruise trip, set for tomorrow.

Today, my daughter was in a crash. She’ll be in the hospital for a week. She’s a single mom and begged me to skip the trip and care for her baby. But I said, “I’ve got to put myself first.” I froze when she screamed, “This is the last time you’ll see me or your grandson!”

Then, on the day of my trip, I received the horrifying news that my reservations had been cancelled. Turns out my daughter had called them and told them that I had suddenly gotten very sick and wasn’t going to make it.

I am raging. My only daughter has ruined my dream trip just because I decided not to sacrifice myself for her. She called me selfish and said that if I’m not going to be there when she needs me most, then I don’t deserve to see her or her child.

Do you think I was wrong? Am I a bad mother?

Sharon