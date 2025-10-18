I Refuse to Sacrifice My Hobby to Babysit My Stepdaughter: “Kindness Has Limits”

Thank you for writing in and sharing this honest story: it’s never easy when love, family, and personal passions collide. It’s completely normal to want time for yourself, especially when a hobby like cycling keeps you happy, healthy, and grounded.

At the same time, moments like these can be a great chance to build connections in unexpected ways. Maybe you could invite Eva to join you in your world: a short bike ride together, a weekend coffee stop after your training, or even showing her your gear and progress. Little gestures like that can help her feel included without taking away your personal space. But remember that kindness has limits, and you need to sent these limits.