I Refuse to Spend Hours Over a Stove—These Chef’s Prep Meal Hacks Make Cooking Really Easy

Especially working moms. Pull up a chair.

Here’s the thing nobody talks about enough — we work full-time now. That part of life changed. But the expectation that we’ll still come home and cook a proper meal for the whole family every night? That part somehow didn’t.

I used to get home at 6, stare into the fridge like it owed me an apology, and then spend the next hour and a half making dinner while my two kids asked me 17 times if it was ready yet. By the time we sat down to eat, I was too tired to enjoy it.

Every. Single. Night.

I tried meal kits. I tried those “30-minute meals” that somehow always took me 55. Nothing stuck. I was just... exhausted. And honestly? I started to hate cooking.

Then one night, I fell down this rabbit hole of professional chefs talking about how they actually prep in restaurant kitchens. Not fancy plating stuff — the behind-the-scenes part. How they chop everything before they even turn the stove on. How they batch cook base ingredients and turn them into completely different meals. And I thought — wait, why am I not doing any of this?

Now I spend maybe an hour and a half prepping for the whole week. Dinner takes me 20 minutes. Sometimes 15. My kids eat better. I yell less. I actually sit down and eat with them now.

So I figured I’d share what made the biggest difference — in case there’s another tired mom out there wondering what the hell to make tonight.

— Rita N.