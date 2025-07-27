I Refuse to Split My Inheritance With My Dad’s Stepdaughter—My Dad’s Money Belongs to Me

Hi Bright Side,

I’m Rebecca, a 23 y.o. single mom.

My parents divorced when I was 13, and soon after, my dad remarried a woman who had a daughter named Anna. Anna’s father was mostly absent, so my dad stepped in and raised her from the time she was 6. Still, I know her biological father runs a successful business and has always supported her financially.

Yesterday, Anna turned 18, and my dad called to announce that I will be splitting the inheritance 50/50 with her. I shouted, “I am your only real child—she has a dad!” He was silent.

The next day, I froze when I returned home and found a brand-new Mercedes in the backyard. Dad had bought it for Anna as a birthday present. When I turned 18, all I got was an old, used car.

I was furious. I confronted him, and he simply said Anna deserved it. Then he added, “You will never question my decisions again. I raised Anna like my own daughter, and I’ll decide how my money is shared.”

Now, we’re not speaking. The truth is, I need that money far more than Anna does. I’m raising a child on my own. She shouldn’t be my dad’s responsibility. Am I wrong to want what’s rightfully mine?

Yours,

Rebecca