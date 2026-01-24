Just teach him the basics not what u have learned along the way let him wing it n learn by experience praybu find a better loyal employer
I Refuse to Train a New Worker Who Earns 40% More Than I Do
I never thought I would be stuck in this kind of situation, but here we are. I work hard, I show up on time, I do overtime when asked, and I have been loyal to this company for years. I am not lazy or entitled. I just want fair pay for the work I already do. But apparently that’s too much to ask.
Hi! Thank you for choosing my story.
So here is the situation. For almost three years, I have been asking for a raise. Not demanding, not threatening, just asking during reviews or one-on-one meetings.
Every single time, my boss had the same answer: “Budget cuts, sorry.” He said the company could not afford a wage increase right now, and maybe next year things would change. That “year” just never seems to come.
I have been working at this company for a few years now. I know the systems, the clients, the daily work, and all the small things that keep the office running. New hires usually get paired with me because management knows I am patient and I explain things clearly. I never complained before.
But this time, something felt off.
But I still kept working. I picked up overtime. I helped other employees. I trained new workers when asked. I figured loyalty would count for something eventually.
It did not.
A few weeks ago, management announced they hired someone new for our team. No big deal at first. We need the help. Then I accidentally found out his pay. He was being paid about 40 percent more than me. I honestly thought it had to be a mistake.
I went straight to my boss and asked him about it. I reminded him that I had been begging for a raise for three years and was always told there was no budget. He barely looked uncomfortable. He actually smirked and said the new guy was fresh talent and the company needed to stay competitive.
That was the moment something in me just shut down. I said, “Got it,” and walked out of his office.
The next day, when I came into work, my boss froze when HR called us both in. I emailed them earlier and shared my side of the story.
I told HR that I was not comfortable training a new employee who makes significantly more money than me while my own wage has not increased in years. I said if my pay was adjusted, even slightly, I would reconsider.
That did not go over well with my boss. Suddenly, he started talking about teamwork, company culture, and how training new employees is part of being a good worker. He said that refusing could affect my performance review.
To my surprise, HR agreed with him. But also said that they’ve “noted” my concern about the increment and will “see” if it fits the budget in the next fiscal year.
I do not blame the new worker. He did nothing wrong. My issue is with my employer and how they treat long-term employees. If a company can afford to pay someone new more, they can afford to give an increase to the people who kept the place running.
Right now, I am actively looking for a new job. I have updated my resume, and I am applying everywhere, but the job market is soooo bad. Unfortunately, I have to train the guy in the meantime. I feel stuck. What do I do?
Workplaces often take employees’ kindness and commitment for granted. What’s your worst office experience?
Comments
As a business owner, I always paid my employees that were there longer more. Not only are you paying them for their knowledge , you're paying them for loyalty. Continuity in business helps keep a strong business.
DO NOT TRAIN HIM ...IS THAT IN YOUR CONTRACT ...TELL THEM CASH INCREASE OK NO CASH NO TRAIN ..STAND YOUR GROUND ....THEY WILL ONLY WALK OVER YOU MORE .DOCUMENT EVERYTHING AND DEPENDING WHICH STATE ...GO TO THE LABOUR BOARD ..
Ask them why you should care about your performance review since it has never impacted you compensation before.
This might sting but maybe they just didn't think you deserve a raise. And the new guy was more experienced and skilled