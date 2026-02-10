I Refuse to Work Again With the Woman Who Fired Me Two Years Ago

Dear Bright Side,



Hi! My name is Carmen, and I am 36.

I got fired from my old job by my manager, Nancy, after I refused to do her work for her.

She would dump tasks on me, disappear for long coffee breaks, then take the credit at the end of the day.

After 3 weeks, I finally confronted her. She called me “lazy” and accused me of “avoiding responsibilities”. Since she was my senior, she had the power, and she fired me.

I left and eventually found another firm. I’ve been here for 2 years. I’ve rebuilt my career and grown so much. I genuinely felt happy here.

Then I found out that Nancy has left her old job, got hired at my current firm, and is joining our team. Worse, she’s going to be my manager all over again.

This felt like my worst nightmare coming back. I went straight to HR and told her, “I’m not working with her! She fired me two years ago! This woman is unprofessional.”



HR smiled and didn’t say anything.

Today, I went numb when everyone in the office got an email from HR. It said:

“Dear team,

We’re excited to announce that Mrs. Nancy H. will be joining us as your new manager. To help her settle in and learn how we do things, Carmen will be working closely with her as her guide for the next three months.”

I read it three times. HR had assigned me to train the woman who fired me because it would help us “move forward” and “ease up the tension”.

I said nothing.

After lunch, my desk was empty. I told HR I quit. I can’t stay somewhere that expects me to train the person who mistreated me.



But now I’m second-guessing myself. Did I overreact?

Two great years, gone because of one person. But working under her again? I couldn’t do it.



What would you do?

— Carmen