I Refused My Mother-in-Law to Meet My Newborn

Hi Bright Side,

I just had my first child after years of infertility. My mother-in-law has always been demeaning to me and belittled me the entire time ever since she found out we were doing IVF.

Now that our son is here, she has taken to social media with emotional posts claiming she’s “finally a grandma” and “can’t wait to bond with her grandson.” The truth? She hasn’t even met our baby.

I deliberately left her off the approved visitors’ list. I told her clearly, “Being a grandma isn’t a right, it’s a role you earn.” We made it clear that until she apologizes for the way she treated me and shows she can respect our boundaries, she won’t be meeting our son.

But what she did yesterday made me freeze in shock: she went online and posted about “being robbed of her rights as a grandmother” — and tagged me in it. I was stunned. Furious. I responded publicly, stating that no amount of Facebook tears could undo months of boundary violations and manipulative behavior.

Now she’s crying to my husband, saying I’ve humiliated her publicly. My husband is on my side, but he admitted he thinks I went too far with the public post.

Sincerely,

Carla