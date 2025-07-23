I Refused to Make My Sister the Godmother, So She Tried to Ruin My Reputation
Family relationships can be some of the most meaningful, and the most complicated. One of our readers wrote in about a painful situation that unfolded after the birth of her daughter. What should’ve been a joyful time turned into a wake-up call when her sister crossed a serious line. Now, she’s sharing her story about boundaries, betrayal, and choosing what’s best for your child, even when it’s not easy.
A happy moment turned into family drama.
Hi Bright Side,
I never thought choosing a godmother for my baby would cause such a mess in my family. But when I gently told my sister she wasn’t our choice, she didn’t just get upset, she tried to turn everyone against me. I’m still in disbelief over how far she went.
When I gave birth to my daughter, it was one of the happiest, most exhausting times of my life. My husband and I had already discussed who we wanted as her godparents, a close friend who’s been reliable, loving, and incredibly supportive. But my sister assumed the role was hers.
She started saying things like, “When I’m her godmother...” and hinting about baptism dresses and gift ideas. I felt sick with guilt, but I knew I had to be honest. My sister and I have always had a complicated relationship. I love her, but she’s let me down too many times to count.
She thought her reasons were valid.
First of all, she almost ruined my wedding by making herself the center of attention the entire day. She knocked over a tray of champagne, made a speech no one asked for, and cried in the bathroom for an hour.
Another time, she was pet-sitting my dog while I was away. I came home to find out the dog had gotten out because she “forgot the gate was open.”
She’s not evil. But she’s careless, and I couldn’t risk that with my child. So I sat her down and gently told her we’d decided on someone else. I said it wasn’t a reflection of how much I loved her, just that we were making the best choice for our daughter.
She went quiet. Really quiet. Then she just nodded and said, “Okay.” I thought that was the end of it.
Then the whispers started.
A few weeks later, one of my cousins asked me, out of nowhere, if I had “really accused my own sister of being unsafe.” I was confused. I said no, I hadn’t accused her of anything. I’d just made a different choice. She gave me a weird look and changed the subject.
Then my aunt called and asked what happened between us. Apparently, my sister had been going around telling people that I was accusing her of texting while driving with my baby in the car, without a car seat! That never happened, and I never told anyone it did.
I was stunned. Not only had she lied, she’d made me sound like a paranoid, cruel sister who was exaggerating or imagining things. My cousin said she’d been telling everyone I didn’t trust her around my child and had “humiliated” her with “fake accusations.”
So she cut her off.
She didn’t just twist the truth. She invented a whole incident to make herself the victim. I confronted her, she didn’t deny it. She just shrugged and said, “You made your choice. I’m just explaining why.”
That was the last straw. I can forgive a lot, but trying to damage my reputation with our entire extended family? That’s not something I can overlook.
She’s not just off the godmother list. She’s off every list. I blocked her on everything. I’m not interested in drama or revenge, I just want peace and safety for my daughter.
Still, part of me wonders if I’m being too harsh. Is cutting her off completely the right move, or is there a better way to handle this without opening the door to more hurt? I’d really appreciate any advice.
Here’s what we think.
Cutting off a sibling is never easy, but when trust is broken and boundaries are ignored, protecting your mental health and your child’s well-being should come first. Going no-contact can be a healthy and necessary step when someone repeatedly disrespects your boundaries or spreads harmful lies.
However, if you’re open to the idea of future reconciliation, it could be helpful to talk to a licensed therapist or family counselor. They can guide you through the decision and help you set boundaries that align with your values.
For now, write your sister a letter. You don’t have to send it right away, but it’ll help you process your feelings and decide whether you’re open to rebuilding trust someday, and how you might do that.
Whatever you choose, protecting your peace isn’t selfish. It’s an act of love, for yourself and your child.
