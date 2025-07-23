I Refused to Make My Sister the Godmother, So She Tried to Ruin My Reputation

Hi Bright Side,

I never thought choosing a godmother for my baby would cause such a mess in my family. But when I gently told my sister she wasn’t our choice, she didn’t just get upset, she tried to turn everyone against me. I’m still in disbelief over how far she went.

When I gave birth to my daughter, it was one of the happiest, most exhausting times of my life. My husband and I had already discussed who we wanted as her godparents, a close friend who’s been reliable, loving, and incredibly supportive. But my sister assumed the role was hers.

She started saying things like, “When I’m her godmother...” and hinting about baptism dresses and gift ideas. I felt sick with guilt, but I knew I had to be honest. My sister and I have always had a complicated relationship. I love her, but she’s let me down too many times to count.