I Refused to Share My Inheritance With My Partner — I’m Not His Backup Plan

Dear Bright Side team,

When my father died, he left me an inheritance with one condition: “Finish your education. Build your own life.” I never touched the money. My partner knew about it but never brought it up—until he lost his job. At first, I supported him. I paid bills, rent, and groceries. I thought it was temporary.

But weeks turned into months, and instead of job hunting, he started planning a “business” I was apparently funding. One morning, I found a spreadsheet on his laptop—he had already divided my inheritance into categories: “Car, investments, vacation.” My name wasn’t on a single line.

When I confronted him, he didn’t apologize. He said, “If you love me, you’ll invest in us. I’m your future.”

That was the moment I realized—he didn’t want a partner. He wanted a provider. I told him I’m not his ATM, packed his things, and changed the locks.

He didn’t lose money. He lost access.

Yours,

Elsa