I Refused to Share My Wi-Fi for My Neighbor’s Party, but She Took It Too Far

Hello Bright Side,



My new neighbor threw a big birthday party for herself and invited over 50 people. I didn’t mind the noise too much, but then she knocked on my door asking to make my wi-fi public for her guests. I just laughed and slammed the door in her face. If she’s rich enough to host 50 guests, she can afford to set up a public wi-fi for them.



A few hours went by and an unknown number rang my phone. I didn’t answer but it kept ringing five more times. So I just decided to answer. It was my neighbor, she said, “Hey Jenna! I just wanted to apologize for earlier. I realized how silly my request was. Of course you wouldn’t want to open your private network. I wouldn’t either. So I wanted to make it up to you.”



She said she left a piece of cake by my doorstep in a small container. So, I went to get it. Right as I opened the door she was there with a bunch of her guests with the entire cake in her hands. Before I could say or do anything, she smacked the cake right on my face while every one of her guests filmed it.

I was beyond furious. I thought about involving the cops, but thought of a better revenge plan. Every time I walk my dog, my neighbor is going to get a lovely housewarming gift at her front yard, fresh from the source. Do you think I should’ve given her my wi-fi to avoid all this trouble in the first place?



Sincerely,

Jenna S.