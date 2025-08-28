Just do the dog poo once but ( I'm petty) if available, put between srorm door & inside door. Then ignore the person.
I Refused to Share My Wi-Fi for My Neighbor’s Party, but She Took It Too Far
This is Jenna’s story.
My new neighbor threw a big birthday party for herself and invited over 50 people. I didn’t mind the noise too much, but then she knocked on my door asking to make my wi-fi public for her guests. I just laughed and slammed the door in her face. If she’s rich enough to host 50 guests, she can afford to set up a public wi-fi for them.
A few hours went by and an unknown number rang my phone. I didn’t answer but it kept ringing five more times. So I just decided to answer. It was my neighbor, she said, “Hey Jenna! I just wanted to apologize for earlier. I realized how silly my request was. Of course you wouldn’t want to open your private network. I wouldn’t either. So I wanted to make it up to you.”
She said she left a piece of cake by my doorstep in a small container. So, I went to get it. Right as I opened the door she was there with a bunch of her guests with the entire cake in her hands. Before I could say or do anything, she smacked the cake right on my face while every one of her guests filmed it.
I was beyond furious. I thought about involving the cops, but thought of a better revenge plan. Every time I walk my dog, my neighbor is going to get a lovely housewarming gift at her front yard, fresh from the source. Do you think I should’ve given her my wi-fi to avoid all this trouble in the first place?
- keanu_R23 • 4.4k points • 3 hours ago
“You did the right thing. That neighbor was entitled. She didn’t even tell you or other neighbors about the party beforehand. She deserves what she’s getting.”
- CluracanD • 2k points • 2 hours ago
“I wouldn’t’ve slammed my door on her, but hey, at least you got a bite of cake in the end.”
- CJisb99 • 989 points • 1 hour ago
“That neighbor deserved worse, I would’ve called the cops right away.”
Thank you for sharing your story with us Jenna. You were completely within your rights to not share your wi-fi. Nonetheless, maybe a polite “no” would’ve been a better response than laughing and slamming the door on Jenna.
Other than that, her revenge plan was completely unwarranted. It’s humiliating and didn’t need to go that far. But, on the bright side, she’s the one that didn’t get a taste of her own birthday cake. That said, if a neighbor generally bothers you, you should let the community know.
If you have a group chat with other neighbors, complain about her childish response. It’ll let everyone know what kind of neighbor Jenna really is. As for the little presents on her front yard, we’d recommend putting an end to those so nobody catches you and thinks your that neighbor that lets their dog do it everywhere.
