My Neighbor Told Me to Stop Cooking ‘Smelly’ Food—Then It Got Personal

I’ve recently moved to a new flat in a four-storey house. I have two neighbors next door. One of them is a young family with two kids, and my other neighbor is a middle-aged woman, Maria, who lives alone.

I thought I would get along with them without any issue, as I’ve never had any problems with my neighbors in my previous places. However, my optimistic view was suddenly changed following a strange incident with the lady next door.

On a Friday night, I was cooking dinner when someone rang my doorbell. I was surprised to see Maria at my door. She started to complain that the garlic smell coming from my flat was bothering her through the wall. She said it was so strong that she couldn’t enjoy her favorite TV show and asked me not to use so much garlic next time.

I was stunned but didn’t say anything and just forgot about the whole incident. The following week, I made my favorite pasta with chicken and garlic. A few days later, to my surprise, the landlord showed up at my door. He said someone complained to him and criticized me for a “recurring odor issue.”