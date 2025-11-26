I Refused to Take Part in Secret Santa—Now HR Stepped In

Dear Bright Side,

Earlier this week, I refused to take part in Secret Santa at the office. HR said, “Where is your team spirit?”

I replied, “I don’t have the time or money. I come here to earn, not spend!” She just smiled. I thought it was over.

Next day, imagine my shock when I got to the office and found a jar on my desk with a sticky note on it: “Money for Secret Santa!” I didn’t understand what was going on until I checked my inbox.

HR had sent an email to everyone. It said:

“Dear team,

During the holiday season, supporting and caring for one another reflects our company’s core values. Our colleague, Sandra W., is currently facing financial difficulties that make it hard for her to participate in Secret Santa this year.

We encourage everyone who wishes to help to contribute to her tip jar so that Sandra can join our annual Secret Santa tradition. Thank you for your kindness and generosity.

Thank you in advance

Human Resources”

Reading that, my face went completely red. I watched the jar fill up with “donations” throughout the day.

Now I feel embarrassed and pressured to take part in this tradition. I’m in such an awkward position.

What should I do?

Sandra W.