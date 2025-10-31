I Refused to Help My Boss Plan His Trip, I’m Not a Tour Guide

Dear Bright Side,

I am Nina. I am French, but I’ve been living and working in LA for 4 years now.

This week, my American boss is travelling to Paris — my hometown — with his wife. At the end of my shift, he sent me a 3-page email asking for travel tips and recommendations. His message ended with, “Fill this out tonight and send it back by morning.” I smiled — and did exactly that.

What he didn’t know was that instead of attaching the file, I emailed him a link to a document that can’t be opened without my authorization. In my reply, I wrote, “Here’s my bank account number. I worked two extra hours on this. Once you pay me for the overtime, I’ll grant you access.”

But that’s not the end of it... The next morning, the entire office froze when they found an email from me addressed to everyone. I had written: “Let’s stop normalizing unpaid overtime just because of the hierarchy. Our free time doesn’t belong to the company or its managers.”

By the afternoon, HR called me in. They said my boss had only asked for a small favor and that I had no right to ‘insult’ him in front of the whole company. They demanded I give him access to the document to prevent further embarrassment.

Was I being irrational, or was I standing up for myself?

What should I do?

Sincerely,

Nina