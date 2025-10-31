Did he ask you or DEMAND? You could have given recommendations that were just a bit OFF THE MARK. You know, a restaurant that you KNOW is not quite up to par, think 2stars if you are lucky. Or maybe a hotel that is known for bedbugs. Maybe a tour that takes most of the day just to get to, and all night to get back. If he comes back and bitches you can say,"Sorry about that, they were really good when I left France". If he is usually a pretty decent person and boss it probably wouldn't kill you to recommend something that you think he might like, and appreciate. No one says you have to pull an all nighter to do it. If he constantly asks you for off the clock WORK, then you know best, I suppose.
I Refused to Help My Boss Plan His Trip, I’m Not a Tour Guide
More employees today are speaking up about unpaid overtime, blurred boundaries, and unrealistic boss expectations. From after-hours emails to personal favors outside the job description, the line between work and personal time keeps shrinking. One reader recently sent us a letter about this — and her story is sparking conversations about respect, fairness, and self-worth at work.
Nina’s letter:
Dear Bright Side,
I am Nina. I am French, but I’ve been living and working in LA for 4 years now.
This week, my American boss is travelling to Paris — my hometown — with his wife. At the end of my shift, he sent me a 3-page email asking for travel tips and recommendations. His message ended with, “Fill this out tonight and send it back by morning.” I smiled — and did exactly that.
What he didn’t know was that instead of attaching the file, I emailed him a link to a document that can’t be opened without my authorization. In my reply, I wrote, “Here’s my bank account number. I worked two extra hours on this. Once you pay me for the overtime, I’ll grant you access.”
But that’s not the end of it... The next morning, the entire office froze when they found an email from me addressed to everyone. I had written: “Let’s stop normalizing unpaid overtime just because of the hierarchy. Our free time doesn’t belong to the company or its managers.”
By the afternoon, HR called me in. They said my boss had only asked for a small favor and that I had no right to ‘insult’ him in front of the whole company. They demanded I give him access to the document to prevent further embarrassment.
Was I being irrational, or was I standing up for myself?
What should I do?
Sincerely,
Nina
Thank you for your letter, Nina. Your story taps into a powerful, trending conversation about workplace burnout, quiet rebellion, and toxic hustle culture.
It takes real courage to challenge unpaid overtime and power imbalances at work.
Here is our advice for you:
Reclaim the Narrative Before HR Writes It for You.
Send a short follow-up email to HR and your boss explaining that your message was not an “insult” but a stand against unpaid labor, written in frustration after a late-night demand.
Clarify that you value your job and wanted to highlight a systemic issue, not embarrass anyone.
Why it matters: You reshape the story from “reckless employee” to “employee with principles,” cutting off any internal rumors before they define your reputation.
Quietly Give Him Access — But Leave a Digital Signature.
Unlock the document, but add a brief visible note at the top: “Prepared outside of work hours at your request.” Then send it with a polite line: “Access now granted as requested.”
Why it matters: You technically comply with HR’s demand while leaving a subtle, time-stamped reminder that your overtime was real and unpaid — evidence that speaks for itself if this resurfaces later.
Turn the ‘Favor’ Into a Formal Policy Proposal.
Use this incident to draft a brief internal memo suggesting clearer rules about after-hours requests. Title it neutrally — something like “Clarifying Out-of-Hours Tasks.” Keep it short, factual, and impersonal.
Why it matters: You convert personal tension into institutional change. It shows maturity and turns a moment of rebellion into a professional contribution that even HR can’t easily reject.
Make the Paris Irony Work for You.
If the situation stays tense, wait until your boss returns from Paris and casually ask if he enjoyed any of your city’s hidden gems. The contrast between your “rebellious” act and your grace afterward will disarm him.
Why it matters: It resets the power balance with subtle confidence. You remind him that while he holds authority, you hold something equally valuable — cultural expertise, composure, and the ability to surprise him twice.
