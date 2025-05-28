I Secretly Swapped My Wife’s Cat, She Didn’t Notice Until One Thing Shocked Us Both

My wife’s evil cat hated me, so I secretly swapped it with a lookalike from the shelter. Weeks passed—she didn’t notice. Then one night, while watching TV, the new cat purred on her lap. She froze. “Did you wash her?”

Then a weird thing happened. “Her fur feels... softer,” my wife told. I laughed, “Maybe she’s just happier now.”

But then the cat ignored its name, didn’t react to her favorite treats, and wouldn’t sleep in the window — all things Muffin always did.

Suspicious, my wife pulled out old photos to compare markings. I felt sweat roll down my back.

Her voice dropped, “Where’s the black spot on her paw?”