I Thought I Could Trust My Teen Son to Babysit His Sister, but It Ended in Disaster

I’m (32) a single dad living with my son, Zack (14), and daughter, Rachel (7). I needed to leave for a couple of days on a work trip, so I called my sister to babysit, but she said she can only do the second day, not the first. So, I told my son that he’s in charge on day one until his aunt comes.

I reached the airport, but my flight got cancelled because of bad weather. So, I drove back and told work to reschedule the flight. I reached home, but it was oddly quiet. I tried calling out my kids’ names, but no one answered. No one was home.