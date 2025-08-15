I Thought I’d Escaped My Toxic Ex Until My Sister Betrayed Me

I’m startled a bit, even as I write this. There’s a part of me that still thinks I’m blowing this out of proportion, but something tells me this ain’t right.

A year ago, I fled a toxic ex. Let’s call him Max. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to share the extent of the emotional damage he’s done. He made me feel like the worst person on Earth.

After I broke up with him, I’d constantly run into him. Sure, I used to live in a small town, but I don’t think it’s a coincidence. To get away from this dude, I moved, changed my number, started over. But it seems he didn’t give up easily.

He once followed me across countries. I stumbled across him at a café where I would normally go to work, and, again, he said it was just a coincidence. That he was on a city break with friends, but I didn’t see a single soul around him that day.