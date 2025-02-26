“I Thought She Was Adopted,” Lionel Richie’s Daughter Sparks Debate

Sofia Richie has been in the public eye for years, but her recent rise in notoriety has brought unexpected conversations about her background. As she continues to gain attention—whether for her career, personal life, or social media presence—some people have taken a fresh look at her and questioned her resemblance to her father, Lionel Richie.

A debate recently erupted online, with many expressing surprise that she is his biological daughter. Comments like “Wasn’t she adopted?” and “I thought she was adopted” sparked widespread discussion.