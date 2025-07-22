I Told My BIL to Stop Picking on My Son, or He’ll Be Out of Our Lives

My BIL teases my son for stuttering. His favorite line? “It’s just a joke.” I couldn’t take it anymore and yelled, “Either you stop, or you’re never seeing us again!” My husband surprised me by saying he had already given his brother the same ultimatum.

Apparently, he had confronted his brother before and told him that the teasing wasn’t funny and that he needed to stop — or he’d be cut off. My husband didn’t tell me at the time because he didn’t want to make the situation more stressful for me.

Of course, my brother-in-law brushed it all off. He said he’d “try to be more careful” since we were all so sensitive. But predictably, he couldn’t resist. The teasing continued, and that’s when I reached my breaking point and told him he was done if he didn’t stop.