I Want to Ban My MIL From My House After She Broke My Rules

While you want to maintain a good relationship, it’s important to establish boundaries to protect your space and well-being. Let your MIL know which behaviors are unacceptable, such as taking over your home or leaving messes behind. Be clear but polite—firm boundaries don’t mean hostility.

Consider setting specific rules, like scheduling visits in advance or limiting access to certain areas of the house. Enforcing these boundaries consistently will help her understand and respect your household.