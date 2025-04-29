I’m Struggling With My DIL’s Parenting Choices, and It’s Driving Us Apart

First of all, Anna, thank you for writing to us. It takes courage to admit something has gone wrong, especially when emotions are running high. Your situation is tough, but with care, understanding, and time, there’s a real chance for healing. Here’s what might help:

Try to understand her reality: It may feel impossible right now, but try to see the world through Frankie’s eyes. Today’s workplace, especially in high-powered careers like law, doesn’t always offer the flexibility many mothers need. Frankie may be making decisions that feel cold to you, but to her, they could be the only way to maintain the life she’s worked so hard to build.

Separate your love from your expectations: You love this baby already—and that love is a beautiful thing. But it doesn’t have to come with conditions. Studies show that intergenerational support works best when it’s respectful of boundaries. Instead of focusing on how Frankie “should” parent, focus on how you can help in the ways she welcomes.

Apologize without defending: You’ve already acknowledged that what you said was hurtful. When you do get a chance to speak with Frankie, try to avoid justifying your words. A simple, heartfelt “I’m sorry. I let my emotions take over, and I regret it” can be much more healing than any explanation.

Build trust over time: Even if you don’t agree with her choices, respecting them can help you slowly rebuild the relationship. Ask where she does feel comfortable involving you. Maybe it’s attending a prenatal appointment or helping set up the nursery. Small moments of shared experience can go a long way in reestablishing trust.

No matter how different your views may be, the most powerful thing you can offer right now is compassion. Your future grandchild will benefit not just from a strong mother, but from a loving grandmother who’s willing to learn and grow, too. And if you ever need a reminder of how complex (and moving) modern motherhood can be, you may find comfort in this heartfelt story.