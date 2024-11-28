“Insulting,” John Stamos Sparks Outrage Over Tribute to “Full House” Co-Star

John Stamos showed support for his former Full House co-star Dave Coulier in a recent post, but fans reacted with mixed emotions.

Stamos shared a heartfelt moment on Instagram, posting photos with Coulier, who smiled warmly while embracing his newly shaved head during his fight against stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The 61-year-old Doctor Odyssey posted a series of three photos featuring himself and 65-year-old Dave Coulier with matching bald looks. “Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier,” Stamos wrote in the caption.

Stamos praised Coulier for facing his cancer battle “with so much strength and positivity.”

“It’s inspiring,” the Grandfathered star continued. “I know you’re going to get through this, and I’m proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you.” One photo captured Stamos helping shave Coulier’s head, while another featured a touching moment of Stamos planting a kiss on Coulier’s head, joined by his wife, Melissa.

Although Stamos appeared to have heartfelt intentions with his post, some fans questioned the need for him to wear a bald cap to convey his support. One person commented, “Anybody can put on a bald cap. If he was truly in solidarity with Dave, he would have shaved his head and not put this on Instagram for likes.” Another added, “This seems a little distasteful.” A third wrote, “Hate to be that person, but this is more insulting by putting on a bald cap than not shaving ur head. A person with cancer doesn’t have a ‘cap’ they can take off.”

Many fans, however, commended Stamos for his show of “support.” One fan defended the star, saying, “Oh, people — what’s more important? That he shaves his head or that he’s actually there for him?” Another noted, “I’m sure him being there as a friend means much more than him shaving his head. People need to stop being so judgmental and expecting others to do what they would do.”

The next day, Coulier himself decided to defend his friend against the heavy backlash he’d been receiving. The comedic actor shared an Instagram post where he wrote, “I’m sorry to see a bunch of negative comments as I’ve just begun my cancer journey.” He added, “It’s our friendship (me and John) and this is how we are handling a very tough time. I’m a comedian and humor is what drives me. John knows how to cheer me up, and I laughed out loud when he arrived wearing a bald cap — being a true loving friend and brother.”