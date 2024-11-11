“She Doesn’t Look Well,” Princess Catherine Attends Remembrance Day, but People Are Worried

Princess Catherine made a rare appearance this Sunday to honor Remembrance Day. Dressed in a somber all-black outfit, as the occasion calls for, the Princess of Wales appeared especially emotional this year, with observers noting one thing.

Over the weekend, the Princess of Wales, Kate, completed back-to-back public engagements for the first time since it was disclosed earlier this year that she was undergoing cancer treatment.

Dressed in a black jacket adorned with epaulettes, she wore her customary trio of poppies as she joined the nation in observing two minutes of silence.

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/East News

From the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office in central London, the 42-year-old Royal looked on at the Whitehall event, accompanied by Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The Princess looked visibly moved, gently closing her eyes in reflection and bowing her head in a gesture of respect.

The public was glad to see the Princess, especially after the challenging few months she’s endured, and shared heartfelt words of praise for her. One admirer wrote, ’’Lovely to see Catherine back. I hope her recovery continues to go well.’’ Another fan enthusiastically added, ’’On a scale of 1 to 10, this woman is approximately a 15.’’

That said, other observers were worried because they deemed that the Princess was looking tired on this emotional day. One person noted, ’’Her face is so puffy!’’, while another remarked, ’’Kate doesn’t look well. She looks tired with dark circles around her eyes.’’

Stephen Lock / Avalon/Photoshot/East News , Stephen Lock / Avalon/Photoshot/East News

We believe the Princess of Wales, as always, looks elegant and embodies timeless grace, just as she did on Remembrance Day in 2022 and 2023.



Back in June, Princess Catherine had made her first appearance since her cancer diagnosis in order to celebrate the King’s official birthday. She looked timeless in a chic white ensemble. Check out her appearance here.