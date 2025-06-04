Janet Jackson Stuns at the American Music Awards—People Are Saying the Same Thing
Janet Jackson just accepted the ICON award at this year’s AMA’s. And the woman with one of the most unforgettable looks in entertainment over the years, once again made a fashion statement that had everyone in awe. Let’s take a look at the vibe that she brought and her riveting fashion choice.
Not just a style icon by name.
The 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau, Las Vegas saw an icon hit the stage for the first time in 7 years.
Janet Jackson sported a cropped white Vetements jacket layered over a white tank top, paired with loose-fitting blue jeans.
She finished the ensemble with white sneakers and a matching headband that held back her curly hair.
Jackson opened her set with the 2001 classic “Someone to Call My Lover,” then shifted into a vibrant rendition of her hit “All for You,” featuring a dance break remix and a powerful guitar solo.
The influential icon with lasting style.
The 59-year-old pop icon received the ICON Award, presented by Dick Clark Productions, who named the five-time Grammy winner “one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era.”
Actress Tasha Smith presented the AMAs’ Icon Award, which has only been given out twice since it’s introduction in 2013 to honor artists “whose body of work has made a profound influence over pop music on a global level.” So Janet Jackson is the third recipient of this rare award, only given out to music giants Rihanna and Lionel Richie.
But the music legend had to do it in style. She traded the cropped jacket for a voluminous white puffy coat, which she wore off-the-shoulder as she climbed the stage to accept her award.
Her style is one for the books.
People couldn’t help but weigh in on the legend’s choice of outfits: “Love Janet Jackson style, she shows you don’t have to be half naked to be an icon; great performance, love her outfit on the AMA music awards 2025. Looking beautiful just being herself, not trying to be someone else, there’s no competition. Janet Jackson wins.”
Someone else responded, “Janet does it with sooo much style and grace...what can you say but, DO IT AGAIN, GIRL!!!!!!!!!”
Everyone noticed the same thing.
Most people couldn’t help but notice how incredible she looks for her age.
One lady said, “59 where? She is one vision of loveliness,” while someone else echoed the sentiments, “Forever 16 type of energy.”
Others couldn’t hide their shock, “OMG she looks 21,” while someone else said, “Aging backwards, aren’t we?”
One commenter summed it all up, “How old is she now, 32? She looks amazing.”
It wasn’t just her outfit that stood out.
Not only her outfit, but her words stood out as well, “I love you so much,” the singer said during her acceptance speech. “I am so, so honored. I am so grateful. I mean, no disrespect in any way, but I don’t consider myself an icon.”
“My family, myself, our dream wasn’t ever to be famous. We weren’t raised like that. We always had a special love for music, dancing, singing and fame came with the result of hard work and dedication. My story, my family’s story, is truly an American story. This would have only happened in America.”
Janet Jackson went on to say that she hopes she’s “been an inspiration” to other artists to “follow their dreams and succeed.”
This year’s AMA’s certainly had some rare public appearances, and some celebs stood out more than others. Heidi Klum was one of them, as she certainly turned heads with the special guest by her side.