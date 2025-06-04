Janet Jackson Stuns at the American Music Awards—People Are Saying the Same Thing

The 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau, Las Vegas saw an icon hit the stage for the first time in 7 years.

Janet Jackson sported a cropped white Vetements jacket layered over a white tank top, paired with loose-fitting blue jeans.

She finished the ensemble with white sneakers and a matching headband that held back her curly hair.

Jackson opened her set with the 2001 classic “Someone to Call My Lover,” then shifted into a vibrant rendition of her hit “All for You,” featuring a dance break remix and a powerful guitar solo.