Jeffrey Morgan and Hilarie Burton Decided to Age Together and Raise Their Kids in a Farm

“I knew the minute that I met her that she was the one.” Choosing to age together gracefully, this couple not only allowed their hair to go gray but embarked on a shared commitment to embrace the natural course of time. As they navigate the unpredictable landscape of Hollywood, Morgan and Burton have chosen a distinctly different path, opting to raise their family on a farm, away from the glitz and glam.

When Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Morgan met, they immediately hit it off.

When Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan first crossed paths, the chemistry between them was undeniable. Reflecting on their initial meeting, Morgan remarked, “I knew the minute that I met her that she was the one.” Burton, in turn, acknowledged Morgan’s charm, saying, “You were smooth. You knew exactly what you were doing. You were really charming.”



Their connection was so profound that Morgan was determined not to let Burton slip away. The actor shared, “I wasn’t gonna let her get away. She was on her way to Paris when I met her, and I was on my way to New Mexico to do a movie, and somehow I convinced her that New Mexico was a much more romantic place than Paris, and she believed it.”

The couple decided to have a family.

Giada Papini Rampelotto / EuropaNewswire / DPA / East News

Welcoming their children into the world marked a joyous chapter in Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton’s love story. The couple quietly expanded their family with the arrival of their son, Augustus Morgan, and later they embraced the birth of their second child, daughter George Virginia.



Reflecting on their journey, Morgan expressed, “I like the life that I’ve been able to build with Hilarie. She just likes the kind of person that I’ve become.” Morgan believes that Burton finds his role as a father particularly alluring, stating, “I think that she thinks I’m a good father. I think that’s probably what she would say is the sexiest thing about me.”

Jeffrey and Hilarie’s gray hair has been a topic of discussion amongst fans.

The couple’s decision to embrace their gray hair has become a noteworthy topic among their fans. For Burton, going gray early was not just a personal choice but a liberating experience. She expressed, “I mean, look, I started doing TV literally the second I graduated from high school. I have given the entirety of my youth to other people. And there’s something really rewarding for me to just say, let my hair grow gray.”

In a society that often places a premium on eternal youth, the couple finds fulfillment in rejecting those conventional expectations. Burton states, “I think people put so much emphasis on staying young forever. But I have found so much more fulfillment and respect and success and happiness the second I was like, ‘I’m not going to play by those rules anymore.’ It feels good to kind of scoff in the face of that. And my husband’s a silver fox. No one ever questioned him going gray. So I do laugh at it anytime I see someone making a big deal out of it.”

The couple decided to buy a ranch for their family.

The couple’s decision to purchase a ranch reflects their commitment to a purposeful and hands-on lifestyle. Speaking about their approach to parenting, Burton emphasized, “There’s so much to get done, and I want them to be responsible.” This ethos extends to their children’s involvement in the daily workings of the ranch, as Burton explained, “We put them to work, whether it’s building the garden...”

The family’s move away from Los Angeles to Mischief Farm was a deliberate choice aimed at improving their overall well-being. Morgan highlighted their intention, stating, “I think just getting out of Los Angeles for us, it was so needed, I think just for our well-being.” He continued, “And we thought this kind of lifestyle was very conducive to raising a good kid.”