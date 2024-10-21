Jennifer Lawrence Is Expecting Second Child: What We Know So Far

Jennifer Lawrence has another reason to celebrate: she’s expecting her second child with her husband, Cooke Maroney. The couple, who welcomed their first child, Cy, in early 2022, are now preparing to expand their family once again. The news has delighted fans and sparked curiosity about what’s next for the Oscar-winning actress.

The news of Jennifer’s pregnancy broke when she was spotted out and about with a noticeable baby bump. According to reports, the 34 y.o. actress is thrilled to be expecting her second child. She and her husband, Cooke Maroney, who is an art gallery director, are both over the moon about expanding their family. They’ve kept details mostly private, but it’s clear that their journey as parents has been a happy one so far.

Jennifer has previously shared that she experienced a miscarriage, which makes this news even more meaningful for the couple. After the heartbreaking loss, she took some time off, but eventually returned to work with projects like No Hard Feelings and other upcoming films.

While the couple hasn’t revealed many specifics, like the due date or the baby’s gender, it’s not surprising. During her first pregnancy, Jennifer kept details mostly private, choosing to enjoy her journey into motherhood without too much spotlight. Fans, however, are thrilled for the actress and are respecting her desire for privacy this time around as well.

The news of Jennifer’s pregnancy has sparked joy among her fans. Many have taken to social media to congratulate the couple and share their excitement. One user wrote, “Congratulations to them for a happy, healthy baby.” Others added, “A baby is always lovely news. Congrats to them both,” “Fabulous news, every baby is a miracle. Good luck.”