“Very Inappropriate,” Meghan Markle’s Surprise Visit Criticized Over Revealing Dress

Meghan Markle’s recent surprise appearance at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala stirred up a wave of mixed reactions. The Duchess of Sussex made a bold entrance in a stunning red gown, which garnered both admiration and backlash. While many praised her for supporting a good cause, others took issue with her choice of outfit, calling it “inappropriate” for the event.

Meghan surprised everyone when she showed up at the annual Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala. The event, which raises funds for pediatric healthcare, was attended by several high-profile guests, but Meghan’s presence was unannounced. Dressed in a striking red halter-neck gown, she immediately turned heads​.

Meghan’s outfit quickly became the center of attention, but not everyone was focused on the fashion. While many fans applauded her choice and admired her confidence, fashion critics were split. Some saw the bold gown as a confident style statement, reflecting her signature mix of elegance and modernity​.

On Instagram, users flooded the comments with admiration, calling Meghan “stunning” and praising her look. “She is absolutely gorgeous!” one user wrote, while another added, “She’s beautiful and so classy.” Others couldn’t help but gush about her radiant appearance, saying, “She’s glowing!”

However, not all the reactions were positive. Some called her outfit "inappropriate" for a children’s hospital charity event. Comments labeled the look "too revealing," suggesting that it wasn’t the right choice for an event centered around a sensitive cause​.

One user wrote, "The dress doesn't fit right. Am I the only one who sees this?" Another chimed in with, "Always vying for attention". Other critical comments included, "What an unflattering dress," and "She needs to learn how to dress properly according to the event."