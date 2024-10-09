A Woman Recreates Celebrity Looks to Prove You Don’t Need to Be a Size Zero to Be Stylish

Ella Halikas is boldly redefining what it means to be stylish. The plus-size model has recently gone viral for her fearless reinterpretations of celebrities’ iconic looks, demonstrating that fashion isn’t limited to size zero. With her infectious energy and steadfast confidence, Halikas isn’t just making a statement—she’s igniting an empowering dialogue about body positivity and self-acceptance.

Ella Halikas — a curvy fashion influencer.

Reflecting on Julia Fox’s low-rise social media trend, Halikas chuckled, recalling how many curvier women were hesitant to embrace it. She often encountered TikTok videos of women expressing their reluctance to join in, citing concerns about body image. Inspired by these reactions, she felt compelled to challenge the narrative, stating that everyone, regardless of body type, deserves to feel confident and beautiful. Halikas expressed her desire to inspire others, encouraging them to embrace their bodies and try new styles, regardless of societal norms. She noted the overwhelmingly positive reactions she received from followers, acknowledging the effort it takes to produce such shoots, even without financial compensation.

She hoped her bold fashion choices would spark a conversation around body positivity.

To capture Fox’s iconic supermarket look, Halikas ventured into a grocery store in Beverly Hills. She emphasized that the key to making any look work is confidence, not just body type. It’s about how one carries themselves and feels inside, “It’s not so much about body type. It’s about how you carry yourself. It’s not about how you look physically. It’s about how you feel mentally. You have to walk with your chest up high and feel good. When you see the photos, you have to feel the confidence, the energy. That’s what makes people go, ‘She looks good.’

If I had walked to that store all covered up and my chin down looking nervous, people would say, ‘That’s not flattering, put some clothes on. What are you doing?’ You have to own your body, and you have to own your look. If you can have that mental shift and find that confidence, then you can pull off anything.”

For Halikas, this endeavor isn’t just about copying a celebrity. It’s about adapting styles for different body types. She expressed a keen interest in experimenting with looks inspired by other celebrities, such as Bella Hadid. Halikas made her debut in the spotlight in 2021 when she was photographed by renowned photographer Yu Tsai for the SI Swimsuit edition in Atlantic City. Drawing inspiration from figures like Ashley Graham and Hunter McGrady, Halikas described her appearance in the magazine as a dream come true.

Today, Halikas aspires to be a beacon of inspiration for women who deserve recognition in the fashion industry. She emphasizes the distinction between body positivity and body neutrality, explaining that body positivity is about loving oneself without wanting to change, while body neutrality allows for acceptance of change. For her, embracing body neutrality means loving her body while also seeking improvement. Halikas enjoys working out for reasons beyond weight loss; she focuses on getting toned and enhancing her mental well-being.

To maintain her physical and mental health, Halikas incorporates Pilates and weightlifting into her routine, alongside soccer, hot yoga, and occasional jogging. She encourages anyone intimidated by the gym to remember that most people are preoccupied with their own concerns rather than judging others. “In life, we always think people are looking at us and judging, whether it’s when we’re wearing a new outfit or at the gym. Most people, especially nowadays, are just so concerned with themselves. If you’re intimidated, get a workout buddy or meet with a trainer.

I also go to a Pilates class, and I’m probably the biggest girl there... But in a way, it empowers me. I’m thinking, ‘Yeah, I’m twice your size, but look what I can do.’ Health and fitness look different in every single body. I’m all about feeling strong to be my best self.”

Ultimately, Halikas advises against comparing oneself to others, especially during the summer when many are flaunting bikinis. She believes there is immense power in embracing one’s uniqueness and encourages everyone to celebrate their individuality. It’s a challenging journey, but the joy of self-acceptance makes it worthwhile.

Other plus-size fashion pioneers: Katie Sturino

While Ella Halikas is making waves in the fashion world, she’s not the only one challenging beauty standards. Katie Sturino has been a beloved figure on Instagram for some time, humorously tackling the struggles faced by plus-size women, like the scarcity of larger sizes in trendy brands. Sturino shows that anyone can dress like royalty, no matter their size. In this piece, we celebrate the most stylish plus-size bloggers who are paving the way for inclusivity in fashion, inspiring countless women to embrace their unique style.

With over 800,000 followers, Katie Sturino has become a true style icon for many. She brings attention to ’uncomfortable’ issues that often get overlooked by other bloggers, fearlessly speaking out about topics like body image. Early in her career, she aimed to promote radical self-acceptance for all women, and she’s clearly succeeding!

Katie uses her platform to shed light on everyday struggles that many women face but rarely discuss. From the anxiety of trying on jeans to the challenge of zipping up a stubborn dress, and even the all-too-real summer thigh chafing, she tackles it all with honesty and humor. Through her posts, Katie reminds plus-size women that they’re not alone and encourages them to be kinder to themselves.

Moreover, Sturino is not shy about calling out clothing manufacturers for their lack of size inclusivity, stressing that there are plenty of women who wear sizes larger than XL. She does this with a dash of irony and sarcasm, even placing a famous mass market brand on her blacklist for repeatedly disappointing plus-size shoppers.

One of Katie’s favorite pastimes is recreating celebrity fashion looks — down to the accessories, poses, and expressions. Her Instagram is filled with these collages, demonstrating to her followers that looking stylish doesn’t require a model-like physique. With her wit and charm, Sturino continues to inspire women everywhere to dress boldly and authentically.

Tanesha Awasthi

In her blog, Tanesha demonstrates how to wear plus-size clothing with style and confidence, offering practical tips for creating stunning outfits that flatter non-model figures. She knows how to highlight her best features, particularly her slim waist, and she skillfully accentuates her hourglass shape with belts and other accessories. Tanesha’s mission is clear: she aims to show women with diverse body shapes that they can dress beautifully and stylishly, no matter their measurements. While Tanesha has noted that she doesn’t adhere to a specific style, she tends to gravitate towards casual wear. Her wardrobe is filled with lovely sundresses and flowy skirts, which she often pairs with polished classic pieces. Through her examples and advice, Tanesha inspires women to embrace their unique bodies and express themselves through fashion.

Gabi Gregg

Since 2011, Gabi Gregg has been a trailblazer on Instagram, proving that fashion influencers come in all shapes and sizes. Today, her Instagram account boasts nearly 1 million followers who wholeheartedly agree. When Gregg first shared a photo of her curvy figure in a bikini, it made waves, earning a mention in InStyle’s discussion about moving beyond the phrase ’bikini body.’ But Gregg is more than just an influencer. With a background in fashion media, she harnessed her expertise and passion for bold styles to launch her own line for plus-size women seeking vibrant wardrobe options. As one-half of the dynamic duo behind the popular 2017 plus-size fashion line Premme, Gregg challenged the notion that plus-size women should stick to all black or shy away from showing some skin. Premme’s debut collection featured eye-catching crop tops and rich jewel tones, showcasing trends that mirrored those seen on the runways. In short, it was pure fashion. The collection was such a hit that Gregg and her co-founder, Nicolette Mason, were invited onto the Today Show to showcase their pieces that summer. Although Premme closed its doors in 2019, Gregg has continued to expand her fashion empire. She is currently designing collections for Fashion to Figure, with pieces priced around $100. Understanding the importance of representation, especially for plus-size Black women in the fashion industry, Gregg has made it a priority to feature women of color as models in her entire line, all size 12 and up.

Georgette

Georgette has always been open about her age and the challenges that come with feeling overlooked in the plus-size fashion scene. Often, she’s faced mean-spirited jokes that simply aren’t necessary. Her blog’s tagline captures her philosophy perfectly, “Style Has No Age Or Size!” A quick scroll through her Instagram or blog reveals her impeccable sense of style. She truly embodies bold and fearless fashion choices.