10 Celebs Who Nailed the Met Gala’s 2024 Theme

The Met Gala, one of the most significant fashion events of the year, returned in 2024 with a unique theme: "The Garden of Time." Inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name, the theme encouraged attendees to embrace the concept of fleeting beauty and the passage of time. Several celebrities rose to the occasion, creating stunning looks that perfectly embodied the theme.

1. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman paid homage to fashion history at the Met Gala, wearing a breathtaking Balenciaga creation designed by Demna Gvasalia. The gown, inspired by a 1950s piece from Cristóbal Balenciaga, featured a white double silk bustier and flared skirt adorned with black silk organza to mimic feathers. The original dress drew inspiration from the ruffled gowns of flamenco dancers, a nod to Balenciaga's Spanish heritage. "I asked Demna if he was willing to reinterpret it," Kidman shared, referring to the re-imagined piece as a "Sleeping Beauty brought back to life." Expressing gratitude to the artisans who keep couture alive, Kidman's ensemble captured the essence of the Met Gala's theme, honoring fashion's past while celebrating its modern evolution.

2. Zendaya

In a spectacular display of fashion prowess, Zendaya graced the Met Gala's red carpet with not just one, but two exquisite outfits on May 6, 2024. The theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," inspired the celebrated actress to don intricate and breathtaking ensembles. After a five-year hiatus, Zendaya's return to the Met Gala as a co-chair was nothing short of extraordinary. The star's initial outfit, a stunning Maison Margiela gown by John Galliano, showcased an array of details, from black, blue, and green tulle to delicate berries and leaves adorning her waist. Zendaya accentuated the look with bold smoky eyes and maroon lipstick, further highlighting her striking bird earrings and an impressive feather fascinator.

As if her first ensemble wasn't enough, Zendaya surprised attendees by later debuting a second look, a black gown featuring a corseted top, flowing train, and a beautiful floral headpiece. The Victorian-inspired design by Rita Watnick proved to be a masterstroke, encapsulating the essence of the event while staying true to the fashion-forward actress's personal style.

3. Jennifer Lopez

Drawing inspiration from the ethereal beauty of butterflies, Jennifer Lopez's Met Gala look was a true reflection of the event's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme. Just as a butterfly transforms and emerges in all its beauty, Lopez's ensemble symbolized a rebirth of fashion and personal style. The choice of a nearly transparent gown, adorned with intricate stone embellishments, showcased Lopez's confidence and strength while adding a touch of delicacy. This balance between boldness and grace echoed the theme, capturing the essence of a butterfly's transformative journey. Lopez's hairstylist, Lorenzo Martin, further elaborated on the inspiration behind her look, emphasizing the idea of an "angelic" and "fresh" transformation. By creating texture and focusing on delicate face-framing pieces, Martin skillfully tied together the butterfly motif and added a sense of ethereal beauty to Lopez's overall appearance.

4. Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny made a striking appearance at the 2024 Met Gala, paying tribute to both Sleeping Beauty and his Puerto Rican heritage with a meticulously crafted ensemble. The Grammy-winning artist walked the red carpet in a classic blue collared shirt, a black tie, and a unique combination of a tan puff-sleeve jacket and skirt, masterfully blending traditional menswear with elements of feminine fashion. In a nod to the Met Gala's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme, Bad Bunny carried a bouquet of symbolic flowers. Alongside a rose and a flax plant, reminiscent of the original Sleeping Beauty fairy tale, the bouquet featured the Flor de Maga, Puerto Rico's national flower, representing the island's resilience and courage.

5. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo, alongside her Wicked co-star Ariana Grande, arrived at the Met Gala, where she channeled Elphaba with a punk-inspired twist. Clad in a Thom Browne two-piece suit, Erivo showcased her toned midriff, and sported a rebellious collar and tie, adding just the right amount of edge to the ensemble. The princess florals were a subtle nod to the event's theme.

As if her unique outfit wasn't eye-catching enough, Erivo decided to take things a step further by adorning the back of her head with a brooch. This daring accessory choice not only complemented her overall look but also incorporated another one of the night's micro-trends.

6. Tyla

Tyla made a memorable Met Gala debut, donning a unique gown crafted from sand—a creative representation of the "Garden of Time" theme. Designed by Balmain, the dress featured three distinct sand colors and an hourglass handbag, emphasizing the passage of time. In an interview, Tyla expressed her excitement about the unconventional concept stating, "We were looking to do something creative, something completely different for my first Met Gala. So when Balmain showed me the idea and sketch, I just knew it was perfect. The idea was crazy, and I loved it." Though the innovative design captured attention, it did present a challenge for mobility. Video footage from the event shows Tyla receiving assistance to navigate the iconic Met Gala stairs, a small hurdle in an otherwise stunning showcase of fashion and artistic expression.

7. Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning truly embodied the theme at the Met Gala, donning a stunning Balmain gown that appeared to be crafted from glass. Evoking fragility and ethereality, Fanning's dress paid homage to her character in Maleficent, further emphasizing the enchanting qualities of the event's dress code and exhibit. The intricate design and translucent materials not only showcased Fanning's unique style but also highlighted her ability to capture the essence of the Met Gala theme in a captivating and memorable way.

8. Taylor Russell

Taylor Russell made a striking impression at the Met Gala with her unique Loewe gown, featuring an intricately painted wooden corset that showcased her impeccable style. The molded bodice, adorned with delicate red flowers, paid homage to the theme, while its trompe l'oeil effect added depth and dimension to the ensemble. Paired with a flowing white skirt, the dress was a true testament to Taylor's flair for fashion and her ability to captivate the audience with her bold choices.

9. Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain's Met Gala look masterfully captured the essence of the theme, combining elements of decay and fragility. Her custom Jean Paul Gaultier gown, a reinterpretation of a 2003 design, featured a sepia-toned lace bodice and a flowing train, evoking the feeling of a fading photograph.

Taking 640 hours to create, the intricate dress paid homage to fashion's past while emphasizing the ephemeral nature of time. Chamberlain's collaboration with the designer resulted in a truly captivating and thought-provoking ensemble, solidifying her status as a style icon and an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts everywhere.

10. Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey made a grand return to the Met Gala, gracing the event for the first time since 2018. The singer captivated the audience in a custom Alexander McQueen gown designed by Seán McGirr, which paid homage to the brand's fall 2006 collection. The ethereal dress showcased intricate embroidery of hammered bronze-bullion hawthorn branches, drawing inspiration from the work of artist Alberto Giacometti. Complementing the dress was a striking bronze metal Drop bag embellished with a clock detail, further emphasizing the "Garden of Time" theme. Del Rey's headpiece, adorned with natural hawthorn branches and draped in sheer tulle, added a touch of dark romance to her ensemble.