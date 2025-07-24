“Journey of Betrayal”: Hugh Jackman’s Divorce Takes a New Turn After Ex-Wife’s Revelation

In a heartfelt statement, Deborra-Lee didn’t shy away from the pain of betrayal. Rumors have suggested that Hugh’s emotional closeness with Broadway star Sutton Foster may have been a turning point in their relationship. Yet rather than responding with bitterness, Deborra-Lee chose to speak with empathy and spiritual reflection.

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.”

Despite the emotional weight of ending a nearly 30-year marriage, she is leaning into personal growth and resilience, framing the experience as a profound spiritual lesson.

“This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.”