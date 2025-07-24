“Journey of Betrayal”: Hugh Jackman’s Divorce Takes a New Turn After Ex-Wife’s Revelation
After almost three decades together, Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman have officially parted ways. As Deborra-Lee embraces a journey of healing and self-discovery, Hugh appears to be moving forward with someone new—signaling the beginning of two very different chapters in their lives.
Finding meaning through the pain and shock
In a heartfelt statement, Deborra-Lee didn’t shy away from the pain of betrayal. Rumors have suggested that Hugh’s emotional closeness with Broadway star Sutton Foster may have been a turning point in their relationship. Yet rather than responding with bitterness, Deborra-Lee chose to speak with empathy and spiritual reflection.
“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.”
Despite the emotional weight of ending a nearly 30-year marriage, she is leaning into personal growth and resilience, framing the experience as a profound spiritual lesson.
“This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.”
As their story shifts from a shared life to two separate paths, Deborra-Lee offers one powerful takeaway—a reminder grounded in grace and perspective:
“That none of this is personal. We are all on our individual journeys, and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random.”
It’s a message that speaks to acceptance, purpose, and the deeper meaning behind life’s most difficult transitions.
What actually happened between them.
The cracks in Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’s marriage reportedly began around 2022. Not long after, while working on The Music Man, Hugh formed a close bond with Broadway co-star Sutton Foster. At the time, Sutton was still married to screenwriter Ted Griffin—she, too, is now in the midst of a divorce.
As Hugh and Sutton’s connection deepened, public speculation grew. In January, the two were photographed walking hand-in-hand in Los Angeles, fueling rumors and seemingly confirming their romance.
That same month, whispers began circulating about rising tensions over the couple’s fortune. A source revealed, “They never had a prenup... and Hugh made a fortune during their marriage.” Without a prenuptial agreement in place, dividing their shared assets quickly became a major sticking point.
“It may even get messy because the stakes are high,” one insider noted, alluding to the challenges of untangling their financial lives after nearly three decades together.
By March, the situation hadn’t improved. Another insider shared that Deborra-Lee believed she deserved more than what Hugh was offering—highlighting how her feelings of betrayal were not only emotional, but financial as well.
In the end, families don’t break—they reshape. Even as roles shift and paths diverge, the love built over decades leaves an imprint that time and change can’t erase.