Adam Brody Reveals How Waiting 10 Years for Leighton Meester Made His Love Even Stronger

Hollywood is notorious for fleeting celebrity romances, but Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are defying the odds. The former stars of The O.C. and Gossip Girl have been happily married for over a decade, proving that lasting love can exist in Tinseltown. So, what’s the secret to their enduring relationship?

How did Leighton Meester and Adam Brody meet?

In an interview, Leighton Meester got real about having a low-key crush on Adam Brody back in the day. “When his show came out, I was like, ‘I don’t want to watch that show, it’s a teenage show,’” she said, laughing at the irony since she was 16 at the time. “But all my friends watched it.” She didn’t stop there, spilling a fun little detail. “I think maybe I thought he was cute. I remember he was actually a screensaver on one of my best friend’s computers when we were like 17. I saw it from afar. Her screensaver changed every week, but I was like, who is that?” Fast-forward to now, Meester sweetly admitted they were “meant to be” together. Guess her friend’s screensaver might have been onto something!

After almost 10 years, the couple finally met in real life. Thus began their love story.

Back in 2011, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester teamed up for the indie comedy The Oranges. According to a source who spoke, “They were always close and friendly” during filming. The romance rumors started swirling in 2013, when reporters revealed that Brody and Meester were officially dating. The pair had reportedly been “hanging out” for weeks, with highlights including a trip to Bangkok at the start of the year and a stop at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Once the relationship was public, things got even juicier. A few days after the news broke, Meester was spotted hiding from paparazzi in Brody’s car. By late February, the couple was caught strolling to a Mexican restaurant in Venice, California. Their red carpet debut as a couple came at the premiere of Brody’s film Some Girl(s), where they held hands and posed with Brody’s co-star Mia Maestro. Despite their growing public appearances, neither Brody nor Meester officially confirmed the relationship.

Misjudged First Impressions: How Adam Brody Overcame Early Doubts About Leighton Meester

Brody opened up about his relationship with Leighton Meester on Anna Faris’ Unqualified podcast. He revealed that they first met through Josh Schwartz, the creator of Gossip Girl and The O.C. “Literally the first time we met, the whole cast was eating at Canter’s restaurant, and I practically lived at Canter’s during my 20s,” Brody shared. “As I was leaving, Josh introduced us all.” Fast-forward to 2011, while filming The Oranges, Brody admitted he had a girlfriend at the time but couldn’t help noticing Meester’s charm. “I thought she was gorgeous. Even when we did the movie, there was chemistry there, but I was seeing someone,” he recalled. Reflecting on his early impressions of Meester, especially after their first date, Brody shared, “I had no idea if she was a good person or not. In fact, I kind of assumed she probably wasn’t for the first few years I didn’t know her—just because, you know, Gossip Girl,” he joked. Now, after ten years of marriage, Brody couldn’t stop gushing about Meester. “She’s literally like Joan of Arc. She’s the strongest, best person I know. She’s my moral compass and North Star, and I just can’t say enough good things about her character,” he said.

The secret behind Adam Brody and Leighton Meester’s marriage: how they’ve kept the spark alive for over a decade

Recently, he stopped by Today with Hoda and Jenna to chat about his new Netflix rom-com. Naturally, the conversation veered into his personal life—because who doesn’t love a little romance talk? Hoda Kotb wasted no time, pointing out, “We should mention, you’ve been married for 10 years,” before asking, “What’s the magic of your relationship?” Brody kept it cool and humble. “Oh, pick someone good. Be lucky, and be in love with someone who’s great, and then just kind of listen to them,” he said. His response clearly struck a chord with Jenna Bush Hager, who chimed in, “I love that.” But Brody wasn’t done sharing his insights. “If you’re with someone great, you’re on third base,” he explained. “Not that it doesn’t take sacrifice and humility—you have to grow together. You can’t just stay exactly as you are.”

How they overcame differences to build a lasting bond

Leighton Meester, forever remembered as the sharp and stylish Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl, and Adam Brody, the lovable and quirky Seth Cohen from The O.C., might seem like an unlikely match at first glance. Meester’s thoughtful, introspective vibe contrasts with Brody’s laid-back, playful charm. But instead of letting their differences drive a wedge, they’ve turned them into the glue that holds their relationship together. The secret sauce of their marriage? A solid mix of communication, compromise, and cheering each other on. Whether it’s their careers or their family life, they’ve mastered the art of balance. By prioritizing each other’s passions and making space for both their personal and professional worlds, they’ve built a partnership that just works. Meester once shared about her and Brody’s work-life balance, “I think we’re a pretty modern couple. I also think the nice thing about being an actor is you can work a lot, and when work is work, it’s, like, super intense and long hours, and you might not see your family for a long period. But then I’ll have, like, months off at a time, so I can really be home and spend time with them, so I prefer it that way.”

A Look Inside Their Private Life Away From Hollywood’s Limelight

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, proud parents of two kids —a daughter, Arlo, born in 2015, and a son, born in 2020, whose name they’ve kept private—are balancing family life with their careers like pros. Brody opened up about their parenting style. When asked if he’s more of a “helicopter” dad or a free-range parent, Brody joked, “Of course, I’m going to feel like it’s the perfect balance of all of it.” He admitted he and Meester are “honest” and have “some very truthful conversations” with their kids—sometimes a little too truthful. While neither of them leans toward being overly strict, Brody added, “There’s a helicopter, you know, to keep them safe. I’m not overly strict, but I see the sharp edges—literally—and I want to keep their heads intact.” Brody gave more insights into their dynamic on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. He explained how deeply intertwined their personal and professional lives are. “Everything is run through each other,” he said, revealing that they share the same two agents and often act as each other’s managers. He mentioned their collaboration on the 2023 adventure thriller River Wild, a testament to their ability to seamlessly blend work and family life. Brody had nothing but admiration for Meester, describing her as “charmingly aloof to the business,” sometimes not recognizing the names of Hollywood’s biggest stars. But he was quick to emphasize that her unassuming attitude doesn’t diminish her talent. “She’s a poet,” he said. “She has a depth and a read on material that’s always illuminating, with a great radar.” Safe to say, this duo has found their groove both at home and on set!

Why did Leighton Meester and Adam Brody keep their relationship private?



From the start, Meester and Brody have been deliberate about maintaining boundaries. In a world dominated by oversharing on social media, their decision to stay private is refreshing. By keeping their personal life off platforms like Instagram, they’ve avoided unnecessary scrutiny and focused on what truly matters—their connection and family. Their privacy-first approach stems from a shared belief in protecting their relationship from external pressures. This has allowed them to create a secure and loving environment, both as partners and parents.

