Son’s Appearance Prompted Mom to Seek a DNA Test: “He Was Really Ugly”

Beauty is said to be inherited, a sentiment one TikTok user took quite literally. Nebrazkha, a Spanish-speaking mother, revealed that she found her newborn son “too ugly” and requested a DNA test to confirm he was truly hers. The unusual tale quickly went viral, garnering over 11.5 million views and over 750,000 likes as it circulated online.

A mother went viral on TikTok, as she believed her son was “too ugly” to be hers.

In a four-minute video translated to English, Nebrazkha shared her feelings about her expectations for her son’s appearance. While she admitted she didn’t consider herself particularly “pretty,” she also didn’t see herself as “ugly” and had high hopes for her child’s looks. “I thought, ‘He’s going to be good-looking, at least he’ll be light-skinned,’” she recounted. “My mom has green eyes, and so do my aunts. I even have cousins who are fair-skinned with light eyes, so my expectations were high.” Unfortunately, reality didn’t align with her hopes. “When my child was born with tanned skin, a large nose, and a small, skinny frame,” she revealed. “He doesn’t look like me,” she added.

The woman’s concerns about her baby’s appearance have taken her too far.

Nebrazkha acknowledged that her child’s health was the most important thing and recognized that all children have their unique beauty. However, she admitted bluntly, “If I’m being honest, I had to face the reality: my son was really ugly.” In her distress, she even considered a DNA test to confirm her child was hers, believing her partner would support the idea. “Thank God he was born healthy, but the ugly couldn’t be ignored, and at the time, I didn’t understand,” she confessed. “I insisted he wasn’t my son and that the hospital must have switched him. When I saw his face, I was genuinely shocked.”

The woman was “sad and discouraged” about her baby’s looks.

A week after her son’s birth, Nebrazkha brought up the idea of a DNA test with her partner, hoping for validation. However, she was met with dismissal. “Don’t worry, that’s how I was when I was a baby,” her partner reportedly reassured her. Despite his response, Nebrazkha couldn’t shake the feeling that something was off. Deep down, she felt a lack of maternal attachment and an unshakable sense that “he wasn’t my son.”

Despite all of her concerns, the woman finally accepted her child.

Determined to find answers, Nebrazkha began saving money to cover the cost of a DNA test, knowing her partner wouldn’t support her decision financially. She was resolved to pursue the test, convinced it would provide clarity. However, just before she finalized her plans, something unexpected happened. As she looked at her son, she noticed subtle features that resembled her own and her family’s. It was a moment of realization that gradually shifted her perspective. Acceptance followed shortly after. Over time, Nebrazkha began to see her son in a new light. To her, he had become beautiful—not because of an immediate change in her feelings, but because his features evolved as he grew. “I’ll admit, I was immature in my thinking,” she confessed. Reflecting on her earlier doubts, she now believes her son will grow into the characteristics that define her family’s genes. What began as an emotional struggle transformed into a story of acceptance, growth, and the realization that beauty comes in many forms, especially in the bond between a mother and her child.

People in the comment section poked fun at Nebrazkha’s initial horror.

Comments under the mother’s video [translated from Spanish] were mostly lighthearted, with many viewers finding the brutal honesty of the situation hilariously relatable. “HAHAHA, I love the sincerity of the moms of this generation,” laughed one user. “The same thing happened to me, my son was born very ugly, and I didn’t know why until I realized that he looked like his father,” another wrote. A third person joked, “I laughed my head off! Me pregnant reading this and thinking God please make mine pretty!” Others, however, didn’t think the video was so funny. “I pity this poor child when he grows up and sees this video,” one user said. “When your worst enemy is your own mom,” another netizen pointed out.