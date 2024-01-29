Leonardo DiCaprio’s Classy Gesture Towards Costar Lily Gladstone’s Oscars Nomination Lefts Fans in Awe

Leonardo DiCaprio, renowned for his impressive acting skills and gentlemanly demeanor, continues to capture the hearts of his colossal fan base. However, it’s not just his on-screen prowess that makes him beloved. DiCaprio’s recent tribute to his co-star Lily Gladstone following her first-ever Oscar nomination is a real proof of his gracious nature.

Gladstone, 37, earned her well-deserved Oscar nod for her co-lead role in the 2023 epic western crime drama, Killers of the Flower Moon. In the film, she portrays Mollie Burkhart, a member of the Osage Nation, who jeopardizes her relationship with her husband, played by DiCaprio, to save her community. The star-studded blockbuster, featuring talents like Robert De Niro, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser, has received a staggering 10 nominations for the 2024 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, and Best Original Score.

While DiCaprio did not secure a Best Actor nomination, the lack of personal recognition hasn’t dampened his enthusiasm for the success of the film. In fact, he has gone above and beyond to celebrate Lily Gladstone’s achievements. This is not the first time he has expressed his support. After her Golden Globe win for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, DiCaprio congratulated her on social media, calling her the “heart and soul” of the film.

Despite being overlooked for an Oscar nomination himself, DiCaprio once again took to social media to applaud Gladstone’s historic nomination as the first Native American woman nominated for Best Actress in the category. He praised the powerful storytelling of Killers of the Flower Moon and expressed his honor in working with the cast. DiCaprio’s respectful and supportive tributes have resonated with fans, who appreciate his ability to gracefully accept an Oscar snub and redirect the spotlight to Gladstone’s accomplishments. One fan noted, “And that’s how you gracefully accept an Oscar snub. Love that you put the spotlight on the right thing — Lily’s nomination!”

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News , Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

In a recent interview, Gladstone shared that DiCaprio was one of the first people to congratulate her on her Oscar nomination. She highlighted his pride and support, acknowledging the challenging nature of his character in the film and expressing gratitude for making her job easier. As the 2024 Oscars approach, the camaraderie between DiCaprio and Gladstone is a shining example of how true collaboration and support can transcend awards and nominations in the world of cinema. The fans and the industry alike admire DiCaprio not only for his talent, but also for his gracious and uplifting spirit, making him a cherished figure in Hollywood.