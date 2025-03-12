"Looks So Uncomfortable," Blake Lively Speaks to the Public After Months of Silence

Inside Austin’s Paramount Theatre, the Gossip Girl alum shared her excitement about reprising her role as Emily Nelson. "I love this character so much—this is probably my favorite character I've ever been fortunate enough to play," she said. The first film was a mix of drama and comedy, but even the cast wasn’t sure which direction it was leaning. Director Paul Feig’s answer to that? A simple “Yes.”

This time, Lively thought she had it all figured out—until Feig threw in a “curveball idea” right before filming. If the first A Simple Favor was full of surprises, the sequel sounds like it’s about to up the ante.