"Looks So Uncomfortable," Blake Lively Speaks to the Public After Months of Silence
At the premiere of Another Simple Favor, Blake Lively spoke publicly for the first time in months after her withdrawal from the spotlight. While she skipped interviews on the red carpet, she did stop to take selfies with fans cheering outside the theater. However, some fans noticed something odd in her behavior on camera.
Blake Lively turned heads at SXSW, stepping out for the world premiere of Another Simple Favor in a bold light pink latex dress with black lace floral details. The corset-style top, edged in black, cinched her waist, and she layered a matching collared cover-up over it. Her hair? Effortless waves, half pinned back, keeping things chic but relaxed.
Inside Austin’s Paramount Theatre, the Gossip Girl alum shared her excitement about reprising her role as Emily Nelson. "I love this character so much—this is probably my favorite character I've ever been fortunate enough to play," she said. The first film was a mix of drama and comedy, but even the cast wasn’t sure which direction it was leaning. Director Paul Feig’s answer to that? A simple “Yes.”
This time, Lively thought she had it all figured out—until Feig threw in a “curveball idea” right before filming. If the first A Simple Favor was full of surprises, the sequel sounds like it’s about to up the ante.
Blake Lively has been keeping a low profile lately, but she recently made a rare red-carpet appearance at SNL 50 in New York alongside Ryan Reynolds. Just like in that situation, at SXSW, fans couldn’t help but comment on her appearance.
“Blake looks so uncomfortable,” one person wrote, while another joked, “That dress looked like she was wearing a boba.” Some even speculated about her mood, with one saying, “Not to say people can’t move on after trauma, but something seems off about her,” likely referencing her ongoing legal battle.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have already sparked buzz with their recent appearances, with many noticing something off about their looks.