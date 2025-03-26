Man Shares a Heartbreaking Video About Being Ugly and It Changes His Life Forever

An anonymous guy, under the user name Never Give Up, posted a video on YouTube a few years ago where he talked about himself, his ugliness, and his love life. According to his confession, he wrote to 400–500 girls when he was between 15 and 17, and every girl said no to him. After two years, when he just gave up, he met a girl who wanted to be with him.

But again, it was a disappointing experience for him, as she was only using him. Despite doing everything he could for her, she was cheating on him and flirting with other guys online. She forgot his birthday and told him he was not good enough. After 3–4 years, the guy moved away and they broke up. But they tried again following a few months’ break and another bad experience. They spent another 3 years together, but they were not happy at all.

After all the disappointments, the Never Give Up guy posted his video, which has been viewed by almost 25 million people now.