Man Shares a Heartbreaking Video About Being Ugly and It Changes His Life Forever
In our world, beauty puts a lot of pressure on people. Many men are looking for a perfect-looking girlfriend. And guys who are not handsome, don’t have muscular bodies, or have shining hair can have a hard time finding a girlfriend or even going on a date. This experience was shared by a brave guy on YouTube, whose story got a happy ending.
The ugly guy video
An anonymous guy, under the user name Never Give Up, posted a video on YouTube a few years ago where he talked about himself, his ugliness, and his love life. According to his confession, he wrote to 400–500 girls when he was between 15 and 17, and every girl said no to him. After two years, when he just gave up, he met a girl who wanted to be with him.
But again, it was a disappointing experience for him, as she was only using him. Despite doing everything he could for her, she was cheating on him and flirting with other guys online. She forgot his birthday and told him he was not good enough. After 3–4 years, the guy moved away and they broke up. But they tried again following a few months’ break and another bad experience. They spent another 3 years together, but they were not happy at all.
After all the disappointments, the Never Give Up guy posted his video, which has been viewed by almost 25 million people now.
A magical turn
This comment was posted two years ago under the guy’s video by Juli. What happened next sounds like a fairytale, as the two of them started to chat and write to each other. One day they met in person which was already a huge thing for them as Juli is from Argentina, while the guy is Swedish.
Juli flew to Sweden and planned to stay for two weeks, but they got on well so much that she changed it for three months. Despite being from different countries and living very different lives, they found out that they wanted to spend their lives with each other, so they made an even bigger move.
His wife
Yes, the couple got married after a few months and started a life together. It hasn’t been the easiest for them due to different health issues and the difficulties of getting Juli’s Swedish residency, but they are having a happy life. What’s more, their daughter, Stella, was also born at the end of last year.
It is a truly amazing story that shows love can win over everything!
Reactions to the video
The story of Julie and Never Give Up Guy has inspired many people who also shared their feelings in the comments:
- “So cool to see your story end with a happy ending. Thanks so much for sharing—I relate deeply to your story. I also was that boy that was never chased and knows how horrible it feels to always be seen as ugly.” @Thalestin
- “He and his wife’s story is like something from a movie! I’ve never heard of a love story happening like this, and the fact that they now have a child is so heartwarming!” @annalucy89
- “I’m not saying this because I feel bad or pity. But genuinely, all of these trials and tribulations you went through brought you to what you have now. I’m glad you have a loving and beautiful wife by your side. Including a beautiful child! You are not ugly, and beauty is in the eye of the beholder. You are lovable, and I’m glad you’re being loved how you should be loved.” @aaliyahcastillo8495
Meanwhile, other commenters praised him for being so honest:
- “Takes a lot of courage to sit in front of a camera and say this to the world. You’ve gained my respect, my man.” @pmoran12
- “This guy is so brave for revealing his insecurities, so others won’t feel so alone!” @noelle9751
- “Doing something like this is so honorable. The fact that you are making this video is a brave, and amazing thing to do. Whenever people are feeling low or down, sometimes just having someone to listen to makes things a lot better. You are proof that we all carry something inside of us that is far more valuable than exterior beauty. Much love, man, and thank you.” @plutonian___5190
