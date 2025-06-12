“Looking More Human” — Mark Zuckerberg Debuts Striking Look, Leaves People Stunned

Now 41, Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s co-founder and CEO, has gradually embraced a noticeably more refined appearance. Once known for his uniform of gray tees and hoodies, Zuckerberg is now turning heads with a more polished, fashion-forward look. The style evolution has not only caught the attention of fashion watchers but also sparked a wave of online commentary, with one tweet summing up the collective surprise: “looking more human.” Beyond the wardrobe upgrade, the shift has stirred curiosity about what it might signal for his image and influence within the tech world.