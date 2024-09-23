Mark Zuckerberg Gave His Wife Priscilla a Giant Statue of Her, the Pics Sparked Online Debate

Mark Zuckerberg is back in the spotlight, this time unveiling a massive sculpture of his wife, Priscilla Chan, that’s sure to turn heads. The Facebook founder took to Instagram to showcase this rather unconventional tribute to their 12-year marriage. What do you think of this daring artistic endeavor?

The 40-year-old Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, took to Instagram to reveal his latest artistic endeavor: a statue of his wife, Priscilla Chan, 39, inspired by ancient Roman traditions of love. In the snapshot, Chan sips from a travel mug, draped in a dusty pink robe adorned with white and blue details, while standing beside the striking statue crafted by artist Daniel Arsham. This colorful artwork captures her likeness in a flowing silver garment, seemingly caught in a gentle breeze. “Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife,” Zuckerberg quipped in the caption, accompanied by a video showcasing the statue nestled in a serene garden.

The impressive sculpture, created by a New York-based artist —known for collaborations with luxury brands like Tiffany and Dior—features Chan in vibrant green, striking a dynamic mid-stride pose, her flowing silver cloak trailing dramatically behind her. In Zuckerberg’s photo, Chan stands next to the towering statue, which is roughly 7 feet tall and elegantly positioned beneath a tree. In the comments, she playfully remarked, “The more of me the better?” adding a heart emoji to the mix.

The sculpture has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many praising Zuckerberg’s grand romantic gesture. One user cheekily remarked, “Husbands everywhere are shaking,” while another admitted, “I apologize, Mark, I wasn’t familiar with your game.” A third user declared, “She looks like a goddess!” However, the artwork hasn’t won everyone over. “This is the most billionaire thing ever,” one commenter joked, while another bluntly stated, “Looks kinda ugly, ngl.”

Despite the mixed reviews, Zuckerberg has undoubtedly set a new bar for romantic gestures—and perhaps for billionaire eccentricity, too. Most of his followers have embraced the statue with enthusiasm. “Omg so beautiful, lucky girl,” gushed one fan. Zuckerberg hasn’t shared the statue on Facebook yet, but he did recently post a video of himself surfing in a tuxedo while holding an American flag—talk about keeping things interesting!