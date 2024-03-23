Megan Fox Candidly Reveals Every Single Plastic Surgery She’s Had Done, but One

Megan Fox is opening up about her experiences with plastic surgery. The 37-year-old Transformers actress recently appeared on a podcast, where she candidly talked about the procedures she has undergone and those she refuses to consider.

Megan Fox is clarifying the cosmetic surgeries she has undergone and those she hasn’t, a move experts commend as setting a positive example. «I’m just going to go through all the things that I’ve done, because I feel like there’s this stigma, and I’m not going to win,» Fox stated, acknowledging the scrutiny her body faces online from other women. «However, I’m hoping it sets some people free.» Experts have emphasized the importance of transparency regarding celebrities’ cosmetic procedures. By openly discussing the alterations they’ve made to their bodies, celebrities can play a vital role in combating unrealistic beauty standards and promoting a healthier perspective on body image for their fans.

Megan disclosed that she underwent her initial breast surgery at «21 or 22,» between the first and second Transformers films, opting for a conservative approach. She later mentioned having them «re-done» after finishing breastfeeding her children. Recently, she underwent a third breast surgery to replace her implants due to rippling. Megan revealed that her latest implants are sized at 32D.

Megan also clarified the cosmetic procedures she has not undergone, «I’ve never had a facelift of any kind.» She informed, «No mid-facelift, no lateral brow lift. Although I would like one...and no regular brow lift.» She further mentioned her avoidance of thread lifts, stating she doesn’t believe in their efficacy and fears they might interfere if she opts for a facelift in the future. Additionally, she disclosed never having buccal fat removed, asserting, «I’ll never have any fat removed... I will only ever put fat in, I will never take fat out—which leads me to, I’ve never had any liposuction or body contouring or anything like that.»

Regarding her nose, Megan revealed that she had it done «in her early 20s,» despite being accused of having «six, seven, eight rhinoplasty surgeries». While she has undergone several plastic surgeries, Megan admitted she doesn’t enjoy going under the knife, particularly due to the anesthesia. «I don’t like surgery. My body does not react well to general anesthesia, and so when I go to have a surgery, it’s a very big deal... I’m very afraid of dying under general anesthesia. I don’t take surgery lightly. And therefore I have not had many of them,» she added.

A recent viral photo of Megan Fox has ignited controversy, with numerous comments focusing on her seemingly «unrecognizable» appearance. The image has sparked heated online debates, with some individuals expressing disbelief that it was actually her.