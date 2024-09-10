Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Pays a Sweet Tribute to Her Dad

Paris Jackson, the only daughter of music legend Michael Jackson, has consistently found meaningful ways to honor her father's memory. From following in his musical footsteps to preserving his legacy through personal tributes, Paris maintains a deep connection to the King of Pop. One of her most heartfelt gestures symbolizes the enduring bond she shares with her late father, serving as a lasting reminder of their unbreakable connection.

Paris Jackson is dedicated to preserving her father's memory and legacy. Like her father, Paris has pursued a career in music. "Music is like the air I breathe — it is awareness, it is being able to create something bigger than me, and it is a way to express myself and externalize what I feel inside," she shared in an interview.

Paris shares many traits with their late father, according to her older brother, Prince Michael Jackson, "Basically, as a person, she is who my dad is," he said in an interview. He mentioned that Paris mirrors their father "in all of her strengths and almost all of her weaknesses, as well. She’s very passionate." Paris enjoys a strong connection with her two brothers, Prince and Bigi, formerly known as Blanket.

At first, Paris had no intention of entering the spotlight and aspired to "become a psychologist or a nurse at a psychiatric ward." However, as she approached her high school graduation, her perspective shifted. She realized she could leverage her public platform to raise awareness for causes she deeply cared about. "I realized it would be a shame to waste the platform I was given," Paris said. "Having the ability to go into the acting and fashion world, I just figured why not use that to make my platform bigger. That way, instead of helping the world one by one with patients, I could help the masses."

Paris Jackson honored her late father with a heartfelt tattoo. The singer got the word "Applehead" tattooed on her left foot—a loving nickname used by her and those close to the iconic singer. "With every step I take, you lift my foot and guide me forward," Paris captioned a photo of the tattoo on Instagram, where the word is elegantly written in cursive across the top of her foot. "Love you."