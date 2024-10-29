Mom Shares the Unconventional Reason She Lets Her Baby Sleep in the Shower and Faces Backlash

Recently, a mom posted a TikTok video sharing her No. 1 baby sleeping hack. The unconventional method involves placing a baby in a crib inside the shower. But what seemed like a practical solution for her family’s sleep quickly turned into a viral sensation, accompanied by both praise and criticism.

Here is why this mom chose the shower as a sleeping spot for her baby.

One of the reasons is the desire to provide her baby boy with uninterrupted sleep. This is a luxury many parents can only dream of. Monica said, “When our baby sleeps in our room, he smells us, and he sees us. He just knows we’re here, and he is going to wake up all the time. So, we give him his own room.” A study confirms this idea. Turns out, babies do sleep for shorter periods and get less sleep at night if they stay in the same room as their parents at 4 and 9 months old. Another reason is that this arrangement also allows you to get the baby a ’separate room’ without actually paying for it.

People’s reactions were all over the place.

Some people supported the idea, saying that it makes sense. Especially in a hotel, where babies need to go to sleep earlier than everyone else. Others admitted that they used to do the same, and it’s the best.

However, others expressed their concerns about something going wrong: “I’d be too worried about the water pipe bursting in the middle of the night.”

“My first thought is insects and rodents! Rats & snakes come through toilets in other countries, and there are always spiders or roaches that come through the drain.”

“What if the tap runs by itself?”

“I’d be paranoid about the air quality from chemical cleaners/mold/fecal matter (+ any bugs from the drain coming out at night).” Some people talked about different priorities: “My babies sleep in my room so they can smell me, hear me, and know I’m there. Just such a different mindset to prioritize restful sleep over comfort and security.”

A lot of people raised a valid question, “What if you have to use the bathroom at night?” And the solution seems simple—shower curtain. You just close it when you need to use the toilet and open it back once you’re done. Monica added that this hack only works if your shower is standing. Otherwise, the crib won’t fit into a tub. However, if there isn’t enough space in the bathroom, or you just don’t want to leave your kid there, there is also a way out. You can use a closet. Just put the crib in there halfway with the baby’s face facing the closet.

The use of unconventional parenting methods often stems from the intense stress and sleep deprivation experienced by parents. When traditional methods fail to work, parents may turn to alternative solutions out of desperation to ensure their child—and themselves—get much-needed rest. TikTok and Instagram are perfect tools here. Short videos are quick and simple to watch and understand. Psychologically, these methods can serve as a coping mechanism, offering a glimmer of hope in a parenting journey.

While such hacks can provide innovative solutions, they also carry risks.

For example, let’s remember this hack that went viral a while ago. Many people embraced the trend of tossing cheese at their babies’ faces and confessed—IT.REALLY.DOES.MAKE.THEM.STOP.CRYING!

Jane Evans, an expert on childhood trauma and its effects on the brain, said: “This is distressing to watch as we see the babies flinch with shock. Imagine sitting quietly and suddenly a loved one flings something in your face!” Here is what a pediatrician has to say: “You all just need to stop harassing and embarrassing your kids online. There is so much you can do to comfort your crying infant that doesn’t include throwing food. (...) Who is the adult here? Come on.”

Parents may feel pressure to try untested methods, overlooking potential safety concerns in pursuit of a quick fix. There are many viral hacks like the ones we described above. In fact, 80% of parents of children aged 0–4 turn to social media to discuss parenting topics. They look for advice from other parents or share their experience. The most popular topics are toilet training, getting kids to sleep, nutrition/breastfeeding, discipline, behavior problems, vaccination, daycare/preschool, and getting along with other kids. What’s more: most parents identify that they see other parents doing things that are unhealthy or dangerous for their child. That’s why it’s important to critically evaluate advice and consult trusted sources, including pediatricians and child development experts.

Here are some expert-backed tips that will help you provide a safe and effective bedtime.

Consult pediatric guidelines: Always prioritize safety by following recommendations from pediatric associations regarding sleep environments and practices.

Establishing a bedtime routine helps signal to your baby that it's time to sleep, promoting better sleep patterns over time.

Safe sleep guidelines recommend supine positioning, the use of a firm sleep surface, room sharing without bedsharing, and the avoidance of soft bedding and overheating, which helps reduce the risk of SIDS.