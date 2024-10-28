John Travolta Walks the Red Carpet Along His Daughter — People Can Notice the Strong Resemblance to Her Late Mom

John Travolta and his daughter stole the spotlight at the Academy Museum Gala 2024, and fans are buzzing over their family resemblance. The rare public appearance sparked debates on social media, with everyone wondering—does she look more like Travolta or her late mom, Kelly Preston?

VALERIE MACON/AFP/East News

John Travolta had the internet buzzing when he stepped out with his daughter, Ella Bleu, at The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. The father-daughter duo posed arm-in-arm on the red carpet, sparking a fresh round of debate about who Ella resembles more—her late mother, Kelly Preston, or her famous dad. The photos of their rare public appearance left fans divided, as both Travolta and Ella lit up the event with their smiles, making them one of the most talked-about pairs of the night.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

Dressed in coordinating black outfits—John in a velvet tuxedo and Ella in a sleek black dress and heels—the father-daughter duo captured everyone’s attention. Sharing the moment on Instagram, John expressed his gratitude for the night dedicated to Quentin Tarantino, but fans couldn’t help but gush over how great the two looked together.

Social media quickly lit up with comments on their resemblance, with some fans calling Ella a “stunning, feminine version” of her dad and others saying she’s “his twin.” “I love that you bring Ella to all of these events as your date. It’s a lovely relationship,” someone else wrote. Despite the split opinions, many saw traces of her late mother, Kelly Preston, especially with Ella’s short, chic hairstyle. “I see her mom in her.❤️ Blessings to them. He seems to be a great father,” another one pointed out.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

This isn’t the first time 24-year-old Ella Bleu Travolta has accompanied her father to a star-studded event, highlighting their incredibly close bond. Earlier this year, the duo attended the 30th-anniversary screening of Pulp Fiction, further showcasing their strong connection and shared love for cinematic milestones. Their appearances together not only capture the hearts of fans but also reflect the warmth of their father-daughter relationship.

John and his daughter have a uniquely strong bond, and the tribute she honored him reflects this connection.