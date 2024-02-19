John Travolta’s Daughter Shares the Sweetest Tribute on His 70th Birthday

John Travolta is celebrating a significant milestone as he turned 70 years old! The occasion was marked with heartfelt messages and special moments shared with his family. His daughter took the opportunity to share the sweetest message for him. Actress Jamie Lee also joined in with a lovely throwback photo, proving their friendship bond is forever.

Ella’s tribute to her lovely dad.

Travolta’s daughter, Ella Travolta, who is 23 years old, took to Instagram to share a touching note to her father. She expressed her love and appreciation for him, calling him a source of light and beauty. The post featured a throwback photo of the father-daughter duo, capturing a moment of their close bond. “Happy Birthday to the man who is always by my side and who is always bringing light and beauty into this world. I love you to the moon and back❤️,” she wrote.

Travolta shared a glimpse of his birthday celebration.

Travolta shared glimpses of how he celebrated the day with his loved ones. In an Instagram Story, he was seen blowing out candles on a cake, surrounded by family members cheering him on. A heartwarming moment followed when his pet dog, Peanut, gave him a birthday kiss, adding to the joyous occasion.

To make his 70th birthday even more memorable, Travolta went skiing with his family. He shared a video of his 13-year-old son, Benjamin, skiing down the slopes, highlighting the fun-filled family adventure, and called it the best birthday gift ever. “This was my favorite birthday gift today. Seeing my son Ben ski to a new level! I’m so proud of him,” he wrote.

