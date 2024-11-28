Move Over, Labradors. America Finally Chooses a New Favorite Dog

For decades, Labradors have held the crown as America’s favorite dog, but a surprising new breed has taken the spotlight. This fresh favorite is stealing hearts nationwide, thanks to its unique charm and adaptability. Goodbye, Labs—there’s a new top dog in town!

For the first time in over three decades, the Labrador Retriever has been replaced as America’s most popular dog breed. Known for their sweet faces, gentle demeanor, and loving nature, Labradors had reigned as the top breed for 31 years. The new favorite? The French Bulldog, a breed celebrated for its compact size, charming personality, and adaptability to urban living. Its rise to the top reflects the growing trend of smaller, low-maintenance pets that fit well into fast-paced, city-centric lifestyles.

The American Kennel Club (AKC), the largest registry of purebred dogs, revealed that the French Bulldog overtook the Labrador Retriever for the No. 1 spot in 2022, marking a significant shift in pet preferences across the country. The French Bulldog’s unique combination of endearing features and suitability for apartment life has made it a popular choice among city dwellers. Meanwhile, the Labrador remains in the top rankings, holding onto the No. 2 position. Right behind it, the Golden Retriever, German Shepherd, and Poodle rounded out the top five, reflecting consistent favorites among dog lovers.

In addition to the French Bulldog’s rise, the 2022 rankings show some interesting shifts in the top 10. Rottweilers moved up one spot to No. 7, while the Dachshund managed to bump the German Shorthaired Pointer from No. 9, securing its place in the top 10. Despite these changes, some breeds remained steady—such as the Beagle, which held onto No. 8, and the German Shorthaired Pointer, which remained at No. 10.

As of 2023, the French Bulldog continued to dominate, holding the No. 1 spot for the second consecutive year. However, there have been further shifts within the top 10. The Dachshund’s popularity surged, jumping from No. 9 in 2022 to No. 6 in 2023. The Rottweiler and Bulldogs both saw slight declines, moving to No. 9 and No. 7, respectively. Despite the movement, the Beagle and German Shorthaired Pointer maintained their positions, solidifying their presence in the top 10 for another year.



The top 10 breeds in 2023 are as follows: French Bulldog Labrador Retriever Golden Retriever German Shepherd Dog Poodle Dachshund Bulldog Beagle Rottweiler German Shorthaired Pointer