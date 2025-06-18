My 10-Year-Old Son Said His Mom Abandoned Him—But He Was Hiding the Truth
Children don’t always say exactly what they mean—but what they do say can reveal so much more than we expect. As parents, we try to interpret their words, protect their feelings, and piece together what’s really going on beneath the surface. And in rare moments, it challenges everything we think we understand about love, family, and truth.
My wife and I are divorced. We have one son, which I see on weekends. One chilly Friday evening, while we were eating pizza and watching old cartoons, my son asked to live with me.
He looked up from his slice, eyes a little too serious for a ten-year-old, and said, “Dad, Mom doesn’t want me anymore. Her new boyfriend moved in, and she said I’d be happier with you.”
The words hit me like a brick, but I didn’t question. I didn’t press him for details—our relationship, my ex and I, was rocky at best, and over the years, we’d learned to keep our distance for the sake of peace.
So I hugged my son, nodded, and said, “Of course, buddy. You’re always welcome here.”
Months later, I ran into my ex-wife at the local farmer’s market. We exchanged a few polite lines, and then I asked, cautiously, “So... about our son. He told me you didn’t want him around anymore.”
Her face fell. “What?” she whispered, the color draining from her face. “Is that what he told you?”
I was surprised to find that my son lied to me. She explained that things had gotten tense after her boyfriend moved in—too many arguments, too much stress. But she had never said she didn’t want her son.
In fact, she’d been trying to give him space, thinking he might be happier with me while she sorted her life out. I was stunned.
That night, I sat my son down. “Why did you say that about your mom?” I asked gently.
He stared at his feet for a moment before finally saying, “I just... I didn’t like her boyfriend. And I wanted to talk to you—and maybe get back with Mom. I really miss the family we used to have.”
His words hit me hard, leaving me momentarily speechless.
Afterwards, we decided to have dinner together—me, him, and my ex-wife—just like old times. She and I agreed to gently explain to our son why we separated, making sure he felt safe and loved no matter what.
It was a small but important step toward healing for all of us.
But here's some little advice, that might help you and encourage you to keep your way:
- Listen beyond the word — Children may not always tell the full truth—not because they’re deceptive, but because they’re still figuring out how to explain their feelings. It’s important to understand why your child might have lied. You did a great job of listening.
- Talking and listening to children does lots of important things. It improves your bond with them, and encourages them to listen to you. It helps them to form relationships and to build self-esteem. If you can build an open relationship where your children feel comfortable talking about what they’ve been doing and with whom, they’re much more likely to tell you about the details of their life once they’re older.
Despite the challenges that come with family complications, they often bring hidden opportunities for growth, understanding, and deeper connections.