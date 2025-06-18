My 10-Year-Old Son Said His Mom Abandoned Him—But He Was Hiding the Truth

Hello Bright Side!

My wife and I are divorced. We have one son, which I see on weekends. One chilly Friday evening, while we were eating pizza and watching old cartoons, my son asked to live with me.

He looked up from his slice, eyes a little too serious for a ten-year-old, and said, “Dad, Mom doesn’t want me anymore. Her new boyfriend moved in, and she said I’d be happier with you.”