My 16-Year-Old Stepdaughter Got Pregnant and I Decided to Teach Her a Cruel Lesson

The stepmother wrote, “An will NOT stop attending high school—she will just stop attending the fancy private school. I will use that same money to finance some of the child’s caring, but I also feel this is not my baggage and has to be something bio mom and dad have to solve themselves (I still need to make a budget, but I don’t think I will pay the full $1000 equivalent of tuition a month on child support, bio mom has to pay at least something once in her life).”

The woman added, “No, I will NOT make an ultimatum. I HAVEN’T SPOKEN TO AN ABOUT THIS SITUATION. I plan on telling her I can’t support fancy high school + child support, but not both. She STILL will be able to attend a less prestigious school, not a bad one but not the best, that her father would finance. If father and bio mom want fancy high school, they should pay them themselves.”

“I will definitely NOT pay for the private university. The country’s private universities tend to give scholarships, she could apply for one. I AM NOT CLOSING HER EDUCATIONAL OPTIONS. I may not be giving her the best (the money for her to go to LSE, for example) but I am not giving her the worst.”

“Finally, the father of the upcoming child is a young man she met in some of her extra activities outside of school. Parents said they would pay for child support, but unless this teen gets a part-time job (part-time jobs here to high school students pay around 200 a month), the parents will only be able to give $300 a month. That would cover a month of 5hour / 5days a week daycare.”

One user commented on the stepmom’s story, saying, “It’s your money; do with it what makes you feel comfortable. I think you’re being very generous to pay for most of her schooling and I understand why you would feel uncomfortable continuing to support her after this. But have a discussion with An about it before announcing your decision.

I don’t think the 16-year-old is necessarily guilty. I think the husband who is expecting his wife to continue to pay for her stepdaughter is wrong; if he feels so strongly about it, then maybe he should take over more of or at least an equal amount of the financial burden.”

Another person said, “OP said the dad is financially responsible for the daughter, which means he will most likely be taking on the financial responsibility of raising the child. He made this agreement with OP two years ago.

He may feel like OP is now trying to punish the daughter, but he didn’t feel that way two years ago. The husband is in a wrong here, and I feel sorry for OP being put into this situation.”