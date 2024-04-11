My Best Friend Proposed to Me and Now I’m Avoiding Him

Having best friends of the opposite gender can be awesome, but let’s face it, it’s not always easy. Our reader is dealing with a tricky situation right now: her male best friend popped the question, expecting her to be on cloud nine, however she’s feeling anything but happy.

Our reader shared her story with us.

Thank you for reaching out to us! We appreciate it, and we’re ready to give you some tips that might help you out.

Tell him the truth.

You have to talk to Mason one way or another, you can’t hide for the rest of your life. It might feel awkward or even scary, but it’s important to be real with him. He’s grown up enough to understand and accept your decision. Make sure to be respectful and kind, let him know you care about your friendship, but you don’t want to advance the relationship.

Prepare for any reaction.

Mason might have different reactions, but you should be ready for anything. Don’t say yes until you actually want it. It seems like it was easy to pressure you to say yes, bearing in mind the circumstances, so beware. Only you know what kind of man Mason is, so you should know how he usually reacts to upsetting things.

Make sure to stay safe.

You might be too anxious to have a conversation with him right now. Perhaps it will be better to take some time for yourself to think things over. Process your emotions carefully, be patient with yourself, and prioritize self-care as you move forward.

Be ready to lose a friend.

Most likely, Mason won’t want to stay friends since he already opened up to you. It might be hard for him to see how you interact with other men. Eventually, if you end up finding a new boyfriend, he might feel like he doesn’t fit into your life anymore, so he’ll just have to leave.