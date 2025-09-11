My Boss Tried to Humiliate Me, but I Turned the Tables
Working hard to the bone and not getting what you deserve can make anyone feel frustrated. That’s the case for Clara. After putting in extra hours of work and compromising her work-life balance, she was rewarded with little recognition, but fortunately, karma redeemed her.
Here’s Clara’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
I work at a marketing agency, and I’ve been pulling in everyone’s work. I’ve put in extra hours and help just to make everyone’s lives easier, and I did it because I love my job. I was eyeing a leadership position for the next new project.
That is, until my boss chose Rachel to lead it instead of me. I was upset, but still cheered for her, even though I knew she wasn’t qualified for it. Her comment made me feel worse as she laughed and said, “We don’t need you playing the hero all the time.”
The evening before a big meeting, I decided to step back and let Rachel fail on her own. When the project stumbled due to her lack of preparation, I watched it all unfold. By the time Rachel was scrambling to fix things, my boss was already calling me into her office.
“You’re taking over,” she said. “It’s yours now.”
Once I took the job, Rachel’s been glaring at me all week. A problem arose when the client complained about a tiny detail in my submission, and I realized then that it was Rachel’s doing. She was trying to sabotage my work.
Should I take this up to management or face her one-on-one?
Clara S.
Go for the one-on-one option instead.
Thank you for sharing your story, Clara. In this case, going one-on-one with Rachel is your best bet at avoiding escalations. Going over her head immediately with an accusation, without proof, could make you look petty, paranoid, or like you can’t handle interpersonal conflicts, which is a key leadership skill.
Keep the conversation professional.
Start the conversation by focusing on the work. Say something like, “Rachel, I was reviewing the client’s feedback and noticed an error in a file you had worked on. I wanted to check in with you directly to see if you had any context for how that might have happened?”
Stay calm and don’t accuse her straight away. Her reaction will tell you everything you need to know.
If things escalate, it’s time to go to management.
If she admits fault or backs down, consider the issue resolved for now. If she denies it or becomes hostile, then you can collect the evidence of her poor performance and head to management. Frame it around the project’s risk, present the facts, and note that you addressed it with her first.
As a leader, your role is to build your project and ensure everyone has a part to play. If someone isn't cooperating, then you need to always handle it professionally.