My Boss Tried to Humiliate Me, but I Turned the Tables

Dear Bright Side,

I work at a marketing agency, and I’ve been pulling in everyone’s work. I’ve put in extra hours and help just to make everyone’s lives easier, and I did it because I love my job. I was eyeing a leadership position for the next new project.

That is, until my boss chose Rachel to lead it instead of me. I was upset, but still cheered for her, even though I knew she wasn’t qualified for it. Her comment made me feel worse as she laughed and said, “We don’t need you playing the hero all the time.”

The evening before a big meeting, I decided to step back and let Rachel fail on her own. When the project stumbled due to her lack of preparation, I watched it all unfold. By the time Rachel was scrambling to fix things, my boss was already calling me into her office.

“You’re taking over,” she said. “It’s yours now.”

Once I took the job, Rachel’s been glaring at me all week. A problem arose when the client complained about a tiny detail in my submission, and I realized then that it was Rachel’s doing. She was trying to sabotage my work.

Should I take this up to management or face her one-on-one?

Clara S.