10+ Ways to Deal With Difficult People at Work Without Losing Your Temper

Navigating workplace relationships can be challenging, especially when faced with difficult colleagues. Whether it’s dealing with credit-stealing coworkers, passive-aggressive teammates, or micromanaging bosses, keeping your composure is key to maintaining professionalism and peace of mind. Here are real-life experiences from readers along with expert-backed advice on handling tough workplace situations without losing your cool.

1. Address Credit-Stealing Tactfully

“I never had issues at work until my 50s. Now, I feel outdated. A young coworker dismissed my idea as ‘from another era,’ so I let it go.

But a week later, I glimpsed an email on her screen, and my jaw dropped when I saw she had presented my idea to our boss, even using parts from other projects of mine as her own. I couldn’t believe it. It was as if she had taken my words and polished them enough to make them pass as new.

Of course, she got all the credit at the next meeting, and everyone was singing her praises. That’s when I realized I had to speak up—not just for myself, but for anyone who might be tripped up by this ‘new era’ of office politics.”

What You Can Do : Keep a paper trail — Always document your contributions. Send follow-up emails after meetings summarizing your ideas, so there’s a record of when you first mentioned them.

Keep a paper trail — Always document your contributions. Send follow-up emails after meetings summarizing your ideas, so there's a record of when you first mentioned them.
Address it professionally, not emotionally — Instead of making accusations, say:

“I noticed that the recent project proposal closely mirrors my idea from last week’s meeting. I’d love to collaborate next time.”

“I see some of my previous project work in this presentation. Can we clarify how we’re attributing contributions?”

Be proactive in presenting your ideas — Speak up in team meetings and send your suggestions to a wider audience, including your boss and colleagues.

If it continues, escalate strategically — If a coworker repeatedly takes credit for your work, discuss it privately with your manager. Frame it as a teamwork issue rather than a personal grievance:

“I want to ensure fair collaboration. I’ve noticed some of my work being repurposed without proper acknowledgment. How do you suggest we handle this moving forward?”

2. Dealing With the Know-It-All Colleague

“Every time I completed a big project, my coworker would make these underhanded comments. ‘Wow, you actually finished it on time?’ or, ‘Interesting approach—I never would have thought to do it that way.’

At first, I tried to ignore it, but over time, it got under my skin. The worst part? Whenever I brought it up, she would act like I was imagining things. ‘Oh, I didn’t mean anything by it,’ she’d say with a smirk. But I knew better.”

How to Handle It : Don’t argue; simply state your stance.

Use phrases like:

“I hear your point, but I’m confident in this approach.”

“That’s an interesting perspective. Let’s see how this works out first.”

Let results speak for themselves.

3. The Micromanager Who Won’t Let You Breathe

“My boss would correct every little detail, from the phrasing of my emails to the fonts I used. I started feeling like I couldn’t do anything right. He even questioned why I wrote ‘Best’ instead of ‘Sincerely’ in my emails! No matter how competent I was, he never seemed satisfied.”

How to Set Boundaries : Proactively Provide Updates — Stay ahead of their concerns by sending progress reports before they ask.

Proactively Provide Updates — Stay ahead of their concerns by sending progress reports before they ask.
Ask for Clarification on Expectations — Try:

“I want to meet your expectations. Which parts of this project would you like to review, and what can I handle independently?”

Frame a Solution Instead of Complaining — Suggest a compromise:

“To make our workflow smoother, would a weekly check-in work instead of daily reviews?”

Prove Reliability — Micromanagers loosen control when they trust you. Show consistency in your work.

4. The Gossip Machine

“I found out a coworker was spreading rumors that I was difficult to work with. Suddenly, I noticed people being colder toward me. I had no idea what was being said, but I knew I had to address it before it damaged my reputation.”

How to Handle Workplace Gossip : Confront the Source Calmly — Say:

“I heard something surprising and wanted to clarify. Is there something we need to discuss?”

Set a Positive Example — Never engage in gossip yourself.

— Never engage in gossip yourself. Build Direct Relationships — If rumors spread, strengthen your connections with colleagues so they hear the truth from you.

Build Direct Relationships — If rumors spread, strengthen your connections with colleagues so they hear the truth from you.
If It Escalates, Address It With HR — Persistent workplace gossip can be toxic and damaging.

5. The Chronic Complainer

“One coworker, Dave, constantly complained about everything—the workload, the meetings, the coffee, the weather. His negativity was draining, and he never offered solutions.”

How to Stay Sane : Redirect the Conversation — If they complain, ask:

“What do you think would help fix that?”

Set Emotional Boundaries — Don't let their negativity affect you.

Limit Exposure — Politely excuse yourself from vent-heavy conversations.

6. The Overly Competitive Colleague

“No matter what I accomplished, a coworker, Jake, had to one-up me. If I finished a project early, he’d say, ‘Well, I finished mine in half the time.’ If I got praise from our manager, he’d immediately mention something he did.”

How to Handle It: Stay Focused on Your Own Work — Don't get sucked into the competition.

— Don’t get sucked into the competition. Acknowledge Their Success Occasionally — Sometimes, giving a little recognition can make them feel less threatened.

Acknowledge Their Success Occasionally — Sometimes, giving a little recognition can make them feel less threatened.
Set Boundaries — Say:

“I prefer to focus on teamwork rather than competition.”

7. The Constantly Late Coworker

“I was paired with a coworker, Mark, on a major project. I did my half on time. Mark, however, kept missing deadlines and showing up late to meetings. Every time I checked in, he had an excuse—‘Got caught up with another task,’ ‘Didn’t see the email,’ ‘Had a family emergency.’

By the time he actually submitted his part, it was so rushed that I had to redo half of it myself. I finally decided I wouldn’t keep covering for him.

Instead, I started CC’ing our boss on all deadline-related emails. I also asked in meetings, ‘Mark, do you think you’ll need an extension, or should we notify leadership about the delay?’ Suddenly, he started getting things done on time.”

How to Handle It: Set firm deadlines and confirm them in writing.

Hold them accountable in public spaces (without being rude).

If they miss deadlines, let management handle it.

Stop doing their work for them.

8. The Interrupting Coworker

“Whenever I spoke in meetings, my coworker, Steve, would interrupt within seconds. It got so bad that I started avoiding speaking up at all. Finally, during a big presentation, he cut me off mid-sentence, and I decided enough was enough.

I calmly said, ‘Steve, I’d love to finish my thought first—then I’d be happy to hear your perspective.’ He looked stunned, but he stopped interrupting. After that, I made a habit of continuing to speak whenever he tried to cut in.”

How to Handle It: Use firm but polite phrases:

“I’d like to finish my point before we move on.”

“I’ll be happy to hear your thoughts once I’m done.”

Maintain eye contact and keep speaking.

If it’s in a meeting, get backup: Ask the facilitator to ensure everyone gets a turn to speak.

9. The Drama King/Queen:

“My coworker, Rachel, made every minor issue into a disaster. If someone made a typo, she acted like it ruined the whole project. If an email wasn’t answered within an hour, she’d panic and start calling everyone.

One day, she ran into my office saying, ‘We have an emergency!’ I braced myself for bad news, only to find out the ‘emergency’ was that the printer was jammed.

That’s when I realized she wasn’t looking for solutions—she thrived on drama and chaos. So, I stopped feeding into it. The next time she overreacted, I responded calmly and factually. When she saw I wouldn’t engage in the panic, she found someone else to dramatize with.”

How to Handle It: Stay calm and don't feed into their panic — When they start overreacting, respond in a measured tone:

“I hear you. Let’s figure out a solution instead of focusing on the problem.”

“I understand you’re frustrated, but let’s look at what we can control.”

Refocus them on facts — Instead of letting them spiral, redirect the conversation:

“How big of an issue is this really?”

“What’s the worst that could happen? And if it does, what’s our next step?”

Set boundaries if necessary — If they constantly pull you into drama, be direct:

“I don’t have time for this right now—I need to focus on my work.”

Avoid reacting emotionally — They thrive on drama. If you don't fuel it, they'll eventually find someone else to stir up.

10. The Inappropriate Joker

“At first, I thought my coworker, Dave, was just ‘that guy’—the one who always had a joke for everything. But over time, his jokes got more uncomfortable.

At meetings, he’d say things like, ‘Careful, don’t let Sarah do the math—she’s a woman, after all!’ He made offhand comments about people’s appearances and laughed them off as harmless fun.

One day, he made a joke about my ethnicity, and I decided enough was enough. I calmly looked at him and said, ‘That’s not funny. I’d appreciate it if you kept things professional.’ He chuckled awkwardly, but never made another comment like that again.”

How to Handle It: Address It Directly (But Calmly) — The best way to shut down an inappropriate joke is to call it out in the moment:

“That’s not funny. Let’s keep it professional.”

“I don’t think that’s appropriate for work.”

If They Play It Off as a Joke, Stand Your Ground — Some people will try to gaslight you into thinking you're overreacting. If they say, 'Relax, it was just a joke,' respond with:

“It may be a joke to you, but it’s not funny to me.”

Escalate If It Continues — If the inappropriate behavior doesn't stop, document the incidents and report it to HR.
Create a Culture of Respect — If you notice inappropriate jokes targeting someone else, be an ally:

— If the inappropriate behavior doesn’t stop, document the incidents and report it to HR. Create a Culture of Respect — If you notice inappropriate jokes targeting someone else, be an ally:

“I don’t think that’s fair to say about [coworker’s name].”

11. The Food Thief

“I brought my homemade lunch to work every day—until I noticed it kept disappearing from the fridge. At first, I thought I was imagining things, but one day, I caught my coworker eating my labeled lunch at his desk

I confronted him, and he just laughed. ‘Oops! I thought it was mine. Besides, you always bring the best meals.’

That’s when I decided to get creative. The next day, I brought in a sandwich filled with way too much wasabi. After that, my food magically stopped disappearing.”

How to Handle It: Label Your Food Clearly — Write your name in big, bold letters, so there's no 'confusion.'

Address It Directly — If you know who's stealing your food, calmly say:

“Hey, I noticed my food has been missing. Have you seen it?”

“I’d appreciate it if everyone respected each other’s belongings in the break room.”

Use a 'Secret Ingredient' Trick — Some people stop stealing food when they realize it's risky. Add an excessive amount of spicy sauce or extra garlic to discourage further theft.

Put It in a Different Spot — Store your lunch in an insulated bag at your desk instead of the communal fridge.

If It's a Habit, Escalate It — If someone keeps stealing after multiple warnings, report it to your manager or HR.