My Coworker Tried to Sabotage Me — Karma Made Him Regret It

Andrea reveals, “I just stood there, heart pounding. My face was hot. They didn’t know I was just down the hall, close enough to hear every word.

I went home that night shaking. Mad, hurt, humiliated. Not because I doubted myself—but because they clearly did. Or couldn’t stand that I’d earned something, they thought they deserved more. And it made something else click for me.”

The woman goes on, saying, “A few days earlier, we’d gone to this work social thing. Casual talks, networking, that kind of thing. Chad was introducing our little group to some of his friends. He went around the table, saying what everyone did.

But when he got to me, he smiled and said, ‘She’s just a really nice lady.’ That was it. That’s all he gave me.

Before I could even react, Maya—another teammate—cut in. She sounded pissed, ‘She leads one of our biggest teams and just closed two major projects this quarter.’ Chad didn’t even blink. Just kept talking like she hadn’t said anything.

I laughed it off at that moment, smiled politely, but inside I was fuming. It felt deliberate. Like he couldn’t stand the idea of giving me credit, of acknowledging that maybe—just maybe—I was doing better than him. And he didn’t stop there.

Not long after, I found out he’d taken credit for work I had done—an entire client presentation that I had developed from scratch. He told one of the senior managers that he’d ‘mapped out the framework’ and that I’d ‘helped put it together.’ I only found out because someone from another team mentioned it in passing, not realizing it was my work.”