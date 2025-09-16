My Daughter Was a Nanny—But She Was Fired When Her Secret Was Exposed

Dear Bright Side,

My daughter, Sara, worked as a nanny for a 4-year-old named Megan. The toddler barely spoke and repeated anything she heard. One day, Megan’s mom came home and heard her daughter say, “Dogs come here, go with people, want dogs, play with them.”

The mom was confused and called Sara to ask, “What is she trying to say?” Sara had to tell her the truth that she’s been making extra cash by dog walking on the side during her nanny working hours.

While the children had their nap time, she would go to owners, take their dogs, walk them, and go back home, where Megan likely spotted them. The owners would then pick them up from the house.

The mom fired her on the spot. But Sara desperately needs her job back, because she’s been paying all the bills. I don’t know how we can appeal to the mom and try to convince her to give Sara her job back.

Karen S.