My DIL Shut Me Out of the Family Vacation but I Didn’t Hold My Tongue

When I got home, I couldn’t shake the heaviness in my chest. I’d always thought that we were one big happy family but that small interaction made me realize I wasn’t family. I was the helper. The one who cooks, cleans, watches the baby, and takes care of things when they’re busy living their lives.

They didn’t think twice about excluding me. I thought back on all my cancelled plans and how I’d rearrange my schedule to accommodate theirs. I never expected an all-inclusive trip or even a thank you for this because they were my children...but suddenly I wasn’t sure they saw me as their mother.