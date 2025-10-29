The fact that your DIL said that it was a "family" vacation and that you were not invited, says it all. You did what you had to do. If you "EXPECTED" to be included just because of what you do for them I would maybe take their side. However they are prioritizing HER PARENTS without even considering you, or how it would make you feel to be left out. They made their own choices and you have made your's. Stay strong, you matter and don't let anyone tell you different.
My DIL Shut Me Out of the Family Vacation but I Didn’t Hold My Tongue
Hear her story in her own words:
I’ve always wanted a daughter, so no one was more ecstatic than I was when my son decided to propose to his girlfriend. I love my daughter-in-law. She’s bright, kind, and ever since she married my son, I’ve treated her like my own daughter.
A mother’s duty.
A year into their marriage, my son and daughter-in-law had a baby. I was once again over the moon that my little family was growing bigger. I raised my son as a single mom, so I knew first-hand how tough parenthood can be. That’s why I never hesitated when my kids needed help. I was the first one they called for babysitting, cooking, or even tidying up.
A holiday plan that goes awry.
One weekend, my son kept asking my opinion on a vacation they were planning. Little things like what restaurants and activities someone my age would like. He kept saying he wanted this vacation to be perfect since it was a ’thank you’ to someone who had helped their little family. I instantly thought he was talking about me, and I got excited. I asked where we were going but before I could say another word, my daughter-in-law gave me a look I didn’t quite understand.
My assumptions were wrong.
Her tone was casual, almost dismissive. She said the trip was for her parents. Apparently, they were cancelling their annual ski trip to spend Christmas with them this year. As a thank you my son and daughter-in-law were taking them on another all-inclusive holiday to make up for the one they were missing. I felt my smile fade, but I tried to stay composed.
There was no space for my hurt.
I told them that spending Christmas with your children and grandchildren shouldn’t be seen as a sacrifice. That the holidays were meant to be for family. My son simply nodded his head but I could tell he wasn’t listening, or worse, that he didn’t even care. And my daughter-in-law just kept insisting it was ’a family only trip.’
That’s when it hit me.
When I got home, I couldn’t shake the heaviness in my chest. I’d always thought that we were one big happy family but that small interaction made me realize I wasn’t family. I was the helper. The one who cooks, cleans, watches the baby, and takes care of things when they’re busy living their lives.
They didn’t think twice about excluding me. I thought back on all my cancelled plans and how I’d rearrange my schedule to accommodate theirs. I never expected an all-inclusive trip or even a thank you for this because they were my children...but suddenly I wasn’t sure they saw me as their mother.
Learning to say no.
The next weekend, my daughter-in-law called me in panic, asking me where I was. Apparently they had a laundry list of things to do before their vacation and they had been expecting me to watch my grandchild. I told her I wouldn’t be coming anymore. It hurt and I knew I was cutting myself off from the only family I knew with this decision.
The right choice is the lonely choice.
Since that phone call, I haven’t heard from my son or my daughter-in-law. I saw photos of their ’family’ vacation on Facebook so I know their back in town, but neither has reached out to me. I miss them and i miss my grandchild. I don’t know if I’ve made the right decision. I’m lonelier than I’ve been in a long time. What would you do if you were in my place?
Thank you for trusting us with your story Martha. Here’s our advice for you and for anyone else who has faced something similar:
- You can love and still protect yourself. Love doesn’t mean allowing disrespect; it means caring enough to set limits.
- Silence can speak louder than words. Sometimes, stepping away is the only way to show others that they’ve crossed a line.
- Loneliness doesn’t mean you were wrong. Doing the right thing can feel painful at first, but it creates space for self-respect to grow.
Sometimes a grandparent’s love can be misunderstood. It’s not anyone’s fault and often, simple communication can solve the hurt. Here’s another story about a daughter who would not let her mother hold her baby.
